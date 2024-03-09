The Rock takes major shot at WWE stars ahead of SmackDown

The Rock has taken a major shot at two WWE RAW stars ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown in Dallas, Texas. The Great One's recent return to WWE television has come with a heel turn, after decades, and thus he has aligned himself with The Bloodline ahead of WrestleMania XL.

The Brahma Bull has shared yet another promo on social media ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown at the American Airlines Center. Both Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are set to appear tonight to respond to The Bloodline's challenge for a tag team match during Night 1 of The Showcase of The Immortals. The Rock has claimed that the World Heavyweight Champion and The American Nightmare's promo this past Monday night left a lot to be desired and did not give the WWE Universe what it was waiting for.

"You went on Monday night, you went out on RAW and you both grabbed the microphones. The crowd was waiting, they were anticipating, the world was waiting. What are they going to say? How are they going to come back? What kind of fire are they going to spit? What kind of gospel are they going to drop? And what did you both do? What is that thing, oh that is right, you s*** the bed," said The Rock. [From 01:32 - 02:02]

Expand Tweet

The Rock mocks Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes ahead of SmackDown

The Rock continued to mock both Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes ahead of their appearance tonight on SmackDown.

During his promo today on social media, The Outlaw People's Champ claimed that both Rollins and Rhodes were "goofs". The Great One also mocked Seth Rollins for referring to him as "Diarrhea Dwayne" this past Monday night on the red brand's show.

"One guy, that punk Cody Rhodes gets out there and he runs his mouth. All angry, talking angry like you are scaring somebody, you ain't scaring anybody. Then what did the other goof do? The walking clown emoji gets on the microphone and talks about diarrhea. Diarrhea? Is that what you do? Is that how you two goofs respond to the biggest challenge of all time?", he added. [From 02:04 - 02:28]

Cody Rhodes is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship during Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see if he can finally dethrone The Tribal Chief next month in Philadelphia and 'complete his story'.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE