Seth Rollins hints at real reason behind the ‘Diarrhea Dwayne’ remark on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes addressed the WWE Universe during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The duo responded to The Rock's challenge for a tag team match against himself and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. In the segment, Rollins took a shot at The Rock, referring to him as 'Diarrhea Dwayne.' This remark has sparked criticism from many, with some considering it a lackluster comment and one of the more awkward moments on the microphone for the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

However, Rollins' recent Twitter activity implies a different perspective. The Visionary liked a tweet suggesting that the peculiar remark was actually a jab at The Rock's style of cutting promos.

A screengrab of Seth Rollins' Twitter profile

Seth Rollins feels that WWE doesn't need The Rock

Seth Rollins has weighed in with his honest opinions on The Rock's return to WWE.

In a recent interview, Rollins claimed that the data from the past few years points to him being one of the driving reasons behind WWE's recent success. He expressed that while The Rock is welcome to join the scene, the truth is, they don't really need him.

"Look it up, there's data behind that. Look at the numbers. Who has been on Monday Night RAW in the last ten years more than anybody? It’s me, it’s this guy. I get the credit, not him. So he can come in and take what he wants, he can take his little piece and go back to Hollywood and do his thing because we got this thing — We don’t need you. We love to have you, but we don’t need you, big guy," said Rollins.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are set to make an appearance on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where they will confront Roman Reigns and The Rock and give their response to the challenge issued by The Bloodline.

What did you make of Seth Rollins' recent ‘Diarrhea Dwayne’ remark on WWE RAW? Let us know by clicking on the discuss button.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE

Poll : What did you make of Seth Rollins' recent ‘Diarrhea Dwayne’ remark on WWE RAW? It was good It was bad 0 votes View Discussion