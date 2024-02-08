"We don't need you" - Current WWE champion fires massive shots at The Rock

A current champion recently fired shots at The Rock following his controversial return to WWE. The superstar in question is Seth Rollins.

On the February 2 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Cody Rhodes seemingly gave away his WrestleMania 40 spot to The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment, who made a shocking return and had an intense stare-down with Roman Reigns.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently made an appearance on Good Morning Football to promote this year's edition of The Show of Shows. Speaking on the NFL Network, The Visionary fired massive shots at The People's Champion, claiming the latter is not needed by the Stamford-based company:

"Look it up, there's data behind that. Look at the numbers. Who has been on Monday Night RAW in the last ten years more than anybody? It’s me, it’s this guy. I get the credit, not him. So he can come in and take what he wants, he can take his little piece and go back to Hollywood and do his thing because we got this thing — We don’t need you. We love to have you, but we don’t need you, big guy," said Rollins. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Seth Rollins puts more accusations on The Rock

Last May, Seth Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions. Since then, The Visionary has worked through injuries to become a fighting champion. Rollins also main evented multiple premium live events last year, which broke several records in sales, viewership, social media interactions, and merchandise.

During the same show, the World Heavyweight Champion further claimed that the Samoan had returned only because the Stamford-based company is doing record business:

"Hey look man, if The Rock wants to jump on the bandwagon, ride my coattails into WrestleMania, that’s totally fine with me, man. That’s fine with me. Look, I get it; WWE is as hot as its ever been. We are selling out arenas, stadiums, any place we go is huge. We just inked two massive deals, he said." [H/T: WrestleZone]

Seth Rollins added:

"So we are living life right now, we are huge. And for The Rock to want to come on board now, jump on my Wrestlemania, get his toes wet? I get it, I get it. So mad respect to him and everything he’s done outside of here and everything he’s done in our industry. So I’ve got no problem with The Rock jumping on and doing his business for us. We appreciate having him. But like I said, he’s riding my coattails, he just needs to remember that." [H/T: WrestleZone]

With The Rock potentially replacing Cody Rhodes as Roman Reigns' opponent, The American Nightmare might challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows.

