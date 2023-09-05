WWE Payback breaks several records in company's history

The 2023 WWE Payback Premium Live Event has set multiple records regarding viewership, merchandise, and gate.

On September 2, the event occurred at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. According to a news release issued by the Stamford-based promotion, the show held on Saturday night was the most-watched and highest-grossing Payback in the company's history.

Surprisingly, the viewership increased by 36% as opposed to the previous record that was set in 2016. The event drew 12,468 fans, the most for any Payback event. The following figures increased by 13% over the previous record set in Chicago in 2016. The PLE also hosted the highest-grossing WWE event in Pittsburgh history.

Payback also set an event merchandising record. According to the company, since collaborating with Fanatics, merchandise sales have increased 182 percent over the previous all-time high set in 2017.

The 2023 PLE in Pittsburgh was also the most-watched social premium live event of all time, with 146 million social views, up 44 percent from the previous record established in 2020.

The video footage of Cody Rhodes announcing Jey Uso's addition to the WWE RAW roster had over seven million social views, making it the most-watched moment on social media.

What happened with Jey Uso on WWE RAW after Payback?

One-half of The Usos quit World Wrestling Entertainment a few weeks ago on SmackDown and cut the cords with Bloodline and Jimmy Uso on television.

However, The American Nightmare brought back Main Event Jey on Monday Night RAW with a brand new theme song. He kicked off the Red brand show, followed by Sami Zayn's appearance.

In a beautiful turn of events, Sami and Jey kept their former differences aside to share a heartful moment with a hug. Later, as Jey and Zayn exited the ring, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle had an intense face-off with the former Bloodline member.

During his time in the Bloodline, one-half of The Usos played a heel and has cost the Undisputed Universal Championship to both Riddle and McIntyre. Even though Sami was able to put his rivalry to bed, the 38-year-old star, others may not.

In a backstage segment, Adam Pearce also mentioned that since Jey moved to Monday Night RAW, SmackDown will be getting a new talent, who is yet to be revealed.

The latest edition of the Red brand show has been a rollercoaster for Jey Uso. It remains to be seen if WWE puts him in a program with Sami or a solo title ahead in the company.

