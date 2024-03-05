4 things Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins can do when they confront The Bloodline on SmackDown - Popular star to join them?

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns has attracted the interest of superstars like Seth Rollins and The Rock. On SmackDown last week, The Great One challenged Rhodes and Rollins to a tag team match against him and Reigns on night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

The People's Champion told Rhodes that if he wins the match, then his match against Roman Reigns on night two will be free of The Bloodline. However, if he loses, the match will be contested under Bloodline rules. While Rhodes and Rollins did speak about The Rock's offer on this week's RAW, they didn't accept or deny it.

However, they did let the WWE Universe know that they would be present on SmackDown this week to answer the challenge laid down by The Rock. In this article, we will look at three things Rhodes and Seth Rollins can do when they confront The Bloodline on SmackDown:

#3. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins accept the challenge

Until now, every wrestler who has faced Roman Reigns has suffered from one common problem. The common problem in question is The Bloodline helping their Tribal Chief win. This interference from the heel faction has cost almost every superstar who has challenged the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Therefore, by accepting The Rock's challenge on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins could ensure The Bloodline is eliminated from the former's match on night 2. By doing so, Rhodes will be a step closer to victory.

#2. Jey Uso joins Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

If the rivalry between Rhodes and Seth Rollins against The Bloodline was purely a numbers game, the heel faction would have a massive advantage. The Bloodline has two extra members who can compete in the ring and a seasoned manager in Paul Heyman.

Hence, to even the playing field, Rhodes and Rollins could bring along Jey Uso to this week's SmackDown. Like the duo, Jey also suffered through massive issues caused by The Bloodline, and this could be the perfect opportunity for him to avenge everything his brother Jimmy and the heel faction did to him.

#1. Seth Rollins turns his back on Cody Rhodes

Just when Cody Rhodes has begun to trust Seth Rollins and even called him a friend, a potential betrayal from Rollins would completely tear down The American Nightmare. While fans will hope something like this does not happen, one simply never knows, given the history between Rollins and Rhodes.

Apart from that, The Visionary also shares a great relationship with Roman Reigns, as they were part of the Shield. Hence, there is always a chance that Rollins might choose the bond he once had with Reigns over his friendship with Rhodes.

