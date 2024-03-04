Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to make one huge demand for their match vs. The Rock and Roman Reigns? Possibility explored

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are set for a major WrestleMania 40 rematch in April, but it looks like more of their story will unfold on WWE RAW tonight. After including Seth Rollins and The Rock in their story, the challengers could ensure no one else would join.

Although Cody Rhodes already has a major challenge in Roman Reigns, he still issued a singles match against The Rock. Dwayne Johnson countered the offer last week on SmackDown, where he said a tag team match between him and his cousin vs. Cody and Seth Rollins would be much better for WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare could set some ground rules for the challenge on WWE RAW tonight.

For the upcoming Monday show, Cody and Seth could address the counteroffer made by The Great One and set their own rules as well. The duo could accept the challenge from Dwayne, on the condition that the rest of The Bloodline won't be present at ringside. If any members are seen, Johnson and Roman would be automatically disqualified.

The stipulation was already presented by The Rock last week, wherein he stated that if Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins win, The Bloodline won't be present during Roman Reigns' Championship match. However, if the outcome is the opposite, Reigns vs. Rhodes will be a Bloodline Rules match. The RAW duo could reason that since the stipulation was already present, it should be extended to Night One of the event.

Could The Rock and Roman Reigns still find a way around Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' possible stipulation?

Cody issues a challenge against The Rock at the 2024 Elimination Chamber

Cody and Seth's stipulation, if The Bloodline allows it, could be a way for the company to ensure the Undisputed Championship match is free of interferences and for the superstars to truly focus on themselves. However, the group could also allow this for another major reason.

It has been reported that former NJPW star Tama Tonga is en route to WWE and might even join The Bloodline. Wrestling Observer Radio mentioned that although he is not related to any of the group, they already consider him part of the family.

If the reports are true, The Rock and Roman may agree to Cody Rhodes and Seth's terms. Even if Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman aren't allowed, Tama Tonga could be the one to interfere instead to prove his loyalty to the group.

What else to expect for tonight's WWE RAW?

Two major matches are announced for tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre will battle in a singles match, while Becky Lynch will take on Nia Jax.

It would be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes responds to The Rock and Roman Reigns' challenge on WWE RAW tonight.

