15-time champion who is headed to WWE is very likely to join The Bloodline at some point - Reports

A 15-time champion who is reportedly headed to WWE after finishing up business with New Japan Pro Wrestling might join The Bloodline ranks in the future.

The star in question is Tama Tonga (real name Alipate Aloisio Leone). He is a seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champion, a four-time NEVER Openweight Champion, and a four-time NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion in NJPW.

On February 23, 2024, at the New Beginning in Sapporo event, Tonga teamed up with Tanga Loa (as Guerrillas of Destiny) but fell short to Hikuleo & El Phantasmo in his final match for the Japanese promotion.

While not directly related, the 41-year-old star has a long-standing connection to the Anoa'i family through his adoptive father, Haku. This unique tie could open the door for him to join The Bloodline, as World Wrestling Entertainment could build a storyline around the existing connection.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Melter suggested that once Tama Tonga officially signs with WWE, he's likely to join forces with Roman Reigns, The Rock, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa, as they already consider him part of the family:

"He's on his way. Don't know the role. Very likely, at some point, could be part of the Bloodline situation because he's considered family by all those guys. So if they need somebody new, it could be him," he said.

Meltzer added:

"A year ago, he had been talking with WWE. I don't know a start date or anything but he's done in New Japan, so in theory he should be starting pretty soon." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Expand Tweet

Former manager lashes out at WWE for not booking The Bloodline at Elimination Chamber

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently expressed disappointment in the company for not booking Roman Reigns' faction for the 2024 Elimination Chamber.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend was surprised by The Bloodline's absence from the premium live event in Perth, Australia. The former manager found it abrupt that WWE showed a video package of the SmackDown heel faction and then transitioned into The Grayson Waller Effect:

"They had a package of The Bloodline saga with the up-to-date business with the Rock and what Cody's been involved in. Do you think it was after this segment that people realized that The Bloodline is not even in the fu*king building?"

Check out the video below:

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, The Rock and his cousins will grace fans with their presence in the sold-out Glendale, Arizona crowd. The WWE Universe will have to wait and watch if The Brahma Bull introduces Tama Tonga in The Bloodline ahead of WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Tama Tonga should align with The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE