We got a great episode of WWE RAW tonight with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes addressing The Bloodline and some great matches.

Gunther def. Dominik Mysterio

Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark def. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Nia Jax def. Becky Lynch via DQ

Andrade def. Apollo Crews

Judgment Day def. Imperium

Sami Zayn def. Ivar

Drew McIntyre def. Jey Uso

Cody Rhodes kicked off WWE RAW and talked about facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 but added that The Rock and his challenge was a distraction for him. Rhodes said that The Rock told him that the fans didn't want to see The American Nightmare face Roman Reigns, but he was clearly wrong.

The crowd chanted 'Cody' before Rhodes called Seth Rollins out to join him in the ring. Rollins came out in a highlighter green outfit and said that he would take care of Drew McIntyre and then focus on taking down the Bloodline with Cody. Seth mentioned that he was over The Rock and we got 'Rocky S*cks' chants from the crowd before Rollins named him Diarrhea Dwayne.

Seth Rollins announced that he was medically cleared to fight the Bloodline at WrestleMania 40 and he and Cody agreed that they would have each other's backs. Cody said that he and Rollins would be there at SmackDown in Texas this Friday and answer the Bloodline's challenge in person before we headed for a break on RAW.

WWE RAW Results (March 4, 2024): Dominik Mysterio vs. Gunther

Dominik tried to run away from the match and JD McDonagh got involved leading to Gunther hitting a chop on the ringpost by mistake. Back in the ring, Gunther almost knocked Dom out with a chop in the corner and the latter fell outside where JD caught him.

Gunther headed back outside and caught Dom with a big right hook before dragging him back inside for a clothesline. Dom reversed the powerbomb into a sunset flip bomb and got the 619 before missing the frogsplash. Gunther got the Dropkick and hit a powerbomb before locking in the Boston Crab for the win.

Result: Gunther def. Dominik Mysterio on RAW

Grade: B

Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter on WWE RAW

Dakota Kai and the rest of Damage CTRL were at ringside for the match, although Bayley was nowhere to be seen. Shayna was in control early on with her and Carter in the ring. Stark tagged in and hit Chance with a superkick before heading up top but Carter tagged back in and took her down.

Chance and Carter managed to hit a huge double Spanish Fly on Stark before getting a near fall. They hit the afterparty on Zoey as well but Baszler broke up the pin. Stark recovered and got the schoolboy rollup on Chance for the win.

Result: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark def. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Dakota got on the mic after the match and said that after the Kabuki Warriors defend the tag titles at NXT, they will face Shayna and Zoey for the titles next week.

Grade: C

Nia Jax vs. Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Becky got some strikes in early on before Nia sent her into the corner with multiple spears. Jax hit a big slam before Becky tried to lock in a standing sleeper hold. Becky took the hip attack in the corner before coming back with a chopblock.

Nia took a big missile dropkick before being sent outside with a baseball slide. Becky hit a dive to the outside but Nia caught her and hit a big Samoan Drop on the floor. Becky tried for the manhandle slam but was denied before Liv Morgan showed up out of nowhere and attacked Nia at ringside, ending the match in a DQ.

Result: Nia Jax def. Becky Lynch via DQ on RAW

Becky Lynch tried to confront Liv Morgan after the match, but Nia Jax snuck up behind them and sent Becky into the ringpost with a Samoan Drop before taking Liv out with a leg drop.

Grade: B+

Adam Pearce announced that Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, JD McDonagh, and Chad Gable will compete in a Gauntlet Match to decide Gunther's next title challenger.

Andrade vs. Apollo Crews on WWE RAW

Andrade got the three amigos vertical suplexes before Apollo countered the superplex. Andrade came back with a back elbow before getting a series of knee strikes in the corner before hitting the La Sombra Hammerlock DDT.

Result: Andrade def. Apollo Crews

Grade: D

Sami Zayn was in a backstage interview when Ivar and Valhalla came in to mock him. Zayn challenged Ivar to a match before Judgment Day were headed out to the ring.

Judgment Day vs. Imperium on WWE RAW

Balor and Kaiser kicked off the match and Vinci was tagged in early before Judgment Day isolated him in the corner. Priest got a series of kicks before Vinci came in and took a big boot but dodged a big move in the corner.

Priest got the Flatliner on Kaiser before hitting elbows on both Vinci and Kaiser in opposite corners. Vinci was tossed outside before Kaiser took the Broken Arrow for a near fall. Kaiser dodged the Razor's Edge before Balor came in and a distraction from Vinci allowed Ludwig to hit a Death Valley Driver.

Balor got the takedown on the Coupe de Grace on Vinci but Kaiser broke it up. Priest came back and sent Kaiser outside before hitting Vinci with the South of Heaven in the ring for the win.

Result: Judgment Day def. Imperium

Grade: B+

Paul Heyman was the first inductee to be announced for the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Sami Zayn vs. Ivar on WWE RAW

Ivar blocked the exploder and the tornado DDT before dumping Zayn outside the ring. Ivar hit a big splash from the apron before heading back inside where Sami reversed a huge top rope move.

Sami got a tornado DDT before Ivar took him down with a big boot. Ivar got a near fall off a powerbomb before taking a sunset flip powerbomb off the top for a near fall of his own. Ivar got the takedown but missed the Doomsault before Sami came back with the Helluva kick and got the win.

Result: Sami Zayn def. Ivar

Bronson Reed showed up after the match and hit Sami with the Tsunami before posing in the ring.

Grade: B+

Regeneration X (The Miz, DIY, and R-Truth) was backstage, and The Miz was talking about Truth's ideas to get revenge on Judgment Day which included dropping slime on them and feeding them bread in case one of them had a gluten allergy.

Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

McIntyre had control of the match early on and got a few near falls while beating Uso down in the ring. Uso countered the White Noise and hit a big powerbomb before heading up top for the splash but McIntyre got his knees up.

Drew hit a spinebuster and got a near fall before hitting a massive suplex on the floor. McIntyre drove Uso into the barricades and the apron before Jey came back with some strikes and a superkick in the ring.

Jey hit a Samoan Drop and the hip attack in the corner before Solo Sikoa showed up and caused a distraction, allowing Drew to get the Futureshock DDT. Cody Rhodes came out to attack Solo at ringside and they fought their way into the crowd.

Jey dodged the claymore in the ring and hit three superkicks before getting the spear. Jimmy Uso showed up as well and distracted Jey, letting Drew hit the Claymore for the win.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Jey Uso

Jimmy got a steel chair and headed to the ring before Seth Rollins came out and attacked him. McIntyre came back and took Rollins out with a claymore before yelling at him for being distracted as RAW went off the air.

Grade: B

