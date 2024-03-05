Sami Zayn attacked by returning star after getting big win on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn faced Ivar during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Following a crucial victory against Shinsuke Nakamura last week, Sami Zayn aimed to sustain his resurgence on the Road to WrestleMania.

Ivar commenced the match with a strong offensive, relentlessly hammering away at Zayn. However, the former Honorary Uce of The Bloodline turned the tables by low-bridging Ivar to the floor and following up with a tope con giro. During a pivotal moment when both competitors vied for position on the top rope, Ivar attempted a superplex, but Zayn countered it into a crossbody, securing a near fall in the process.

In the final moments of the bout, The Viking Raider landed a roundhouse kick on Zayn, followed by a powerful tiger driver. Seizing the opportunity, Ivar attempted his signature Moonsault off the top rope, but Zayn narrowly evaded. Capitalizing on the opening, Zayn executed the Helluva Kick on The Viking Raiders member, securing a hard-fought and resilient victory.

Following the match, Zayn found himself under attack by the returning Bronson Reed. Reed emphatically delivered a devastating Tsunami, sending a clear message ahead of the upcoming Gauntlet Match next week on WWE RAW. Zayn and Reed will Chad Gable, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and JD McDonagh, all vying for an opportunity at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40.

