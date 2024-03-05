Another big WrestleMania 40 match teased on RAW as Drew McIntyre wins in the main event

Drew McIntyre was once again victorious in the main event of RAW as he defeated Jey Uso in yet another big clash. However, it wasn't a clean finish by any means, as another big WrestleMania 40 match was teased.

Last week, Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso got into it again, leading to a match being set up for this week's main event of RAW. It shouldn't come as a surprise that McIntyre was victorious again. But it was a chaotic finish involving four superstars in total.

Not only did Solo Sikoa interfere, but Cody Rhodes did too to take him out. After that, Jimmy Uso appeared and directly cost Jey the match while seemingly setting up their blockbuster WrestleMania 40 clash. But that wasn't all that happened.

Seth Rollins, who is now fully immersed in his war against The Bloodline, ran past his WrestleMania 40 opponent, Drew McIntyre, to make the save for Jey Uso. However, after that, he would eat a Claymore Kick from The Scottish Warrior, who sent a very clear message.

A lot happened in the main event segment, with three WrestleMania matches worth of stories being put into one.

Many are expecting the third time to be the charm for McIntyre at WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on Drew winning the match on RAW this week? Sound off in the comments.

