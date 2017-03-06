WWE/ROH Rumors: The Hardy Boyz Not Expected Back in WWE anytime Soon

How long will The Hardy Boyz be with ROH?

ROH have snatched up Brother Nero and Broken Matt Hardy

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Matt and Jeff Hardy have signed a long-term deal with Ring of Honor (ROH) and will not be back with the WWE anytime soon. On the Wrestler Observer Radio Podcast, Meltzer informed listeners that the deals the Hardy Boyz got were not only a bigger contract than ROH has offered anyone but that they have the ability to work independent dates without paying fees as well as creative control over their storylines.

The Hardyz made a huge impact in ROH by defeating The Young Bucks at ROH Manhattan Mayhem IV for the ROH Tag Team Championships. They also informed the fans that they would be in with ROH for several shows including ROH Supercard of Honor XI which will hail from the Lakeland Center in Lakeland Florida on April 1st; the day before WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida. Cage Side Seats had the transcriptions of the promo Matt Hardy cut.

“And now the greatest tag team in all of space and time are the Ring of Honor, the Honorable Ring, the ROH tag team champions of the world. Nero, you know a lot of people thought, whenever we left that dreadful TNA Many, many people speculated that we were going to sign a contract with the [mumble] MeekMahan. Now myself and the nefarious Nero, we exist on the plane known as the Honorable Ring.

The Bucks of Youth used to have the biggest contract in ROH history... until the Hardys signed a contract. And this is only the beginning! We will be on the 15th Anniversary show on pay-per-view Friday. We will be at the television tapings on Saturday. We will be in Lakeland on April 1st. And now the Hardys house their talents and their vessels where the greatest wrestling in the world resides... ROH!”

Rumors reported that talks with the WWE and the Hardyz had been going well and they looked like they were on their way back to the company, but this latest news shuts down all chances of The Hardy Boyz returning to the WWE soon; including for WrestleMania. Unless ROH and WWE have agreed to some sort of deal, then fans of Matt and Jeff will have to wait a while longer to see them return to the WWE.