WWE Royal Rumble 2020: 5 Interesting stats and facts every fan needs to know

Some interesting stats could be created at The Royal Rumble

WWE takes over the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas this weekend as they present the annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view with the winners of their respective Rumble matches being given the chance to fight for a Championship of their choice at WrestleMania 36 in April.

This year will be the third successive year that the women of WWE will also be given a 30-person Royal Rumble match, after Becky Lynch was victorious last year and went on to win her match at WrestleMania against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, becoming the first woman to do so.

There will also be Championships defended on the night and feud's settled as Roman Reigns collides with King Corbin and Sheamus returns to pay-per-view against Shorty G. It will be another stacked night of wrestling entertainment but there could also be a few ways for WWE to make some history.

#5 17 Superstars have won The Royal Rumble from an odd number and 17 have won from an even number

Becky Lynch win the 2019 Royal Rumble

WWE presents their 33rd annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view this weekend and the pay-per-view itself has created quite a rare fact. Even though there have only been 32 Rumble matches, there have been 34 official winners (35 if you count the dual winners in 1994) and that has created the interesting statistic that 17 winners of the Rumble have won from an odd number entry and 17 from an even number.

This also includes the fact that there have been two women's Royal Rumbles over the past two years and Asuka and Becky Lynch have been added to the statistic. Of course if one even winner and one odd winner in each of the respective matches then next year's statistic will be 18/18.

