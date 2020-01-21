WWE Royal Rumble 2020: 5 Potential finishes for Becky Lynch vs Asuka - RAW Women's Championship

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020

WWE has the opportunity to make this match quite the spectacle

Becky Lynch has not been able to defeat Asuka since she became The Man more than a year ago. The Empress of Tomorrow took Lynch's SmackDown Women's Championship at The Royal Rumble last year and this year she's looking to take the RAW version.

Lynch went on to main event WrestleMania alongside Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair when she later entered The Royal Rumble match, but Asuka went on to become Women's Tag Team Champion and has been a thorn in Lynch's side for several months.

This is the final debt that Lynch has to collect but since The Man has a number of enemies hiding in the shadows, there could be some combustible elements added to this match on Sunday night, after all, it is the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania.

#5. Becky Lynch retains the RAW Women's Championship

Will Becky Lynch retain at The Royal Rumble?

Becky Lynch walks into a match with Asuka for the second consecutive Royal Rumble pay-per-view, last year The Man walked into The Royal Rumble as the SmackDown Women's Champion but didn't walk out with the title after Asuka forced her to tap to the Asuka Lock.

Over the past year, Lynch has become one of the company's biggest stars and now is looking to prove that she can defeat The Empress of Tomorrow. Lynch asked for the match against Asuka and it appears that Asuka wants to prove that she's still one of the best female wrestlers in the company since she accepted.

Given the run that Lynch has been on and the fact that the Champion is expected to defend her Championship at WrestleMania, the most likely outcome is for Lynch to retain her Women's Championship and finally collect that debt from the Japanese star.

