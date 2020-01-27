WWE Royal Rumble 2020: 5 Superstars set to generate the loudest fan reactions

27 Jan 2020

These two will generate a lot of pop from the WWE Universe

There are just a few hours left ahead of the Royal Rumble pay per view, which is one of the most anticipated events in the WWE calendar. This event is highlighted by the two namesake Royal Rumble matches in which 30 Superstars compete for a shot at a top championship at WrestleMania. These matches produce some of the best moments which are remembered for years to come.

Royal Rumble match is also famous for the surprise entries, comebacks and debuts which generate a lot of interest among the WWE Universe. There have been a lot of talk about the possible surprise entries to the Royal Rumble match like CM Punk and Ronda Rousey, which will generate huge reactions from the audience.

But, there are also some Superstars, who in spite of being pre-advertised for the match, are so over and red hot among the WWE Universe that they will generate an equally raucous reaction from the crowd in attendance.

Let us take a look at some of these names.

#5 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe is one of the most over Superstars in WWE. He is currently being paired with Kevin Owens and the babyface duo is on RAW currently feuding against the team of Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy and AOP.

Along with being a great In-ring performer, Joe is also one of the best mic workers in WWE. The fans also admire his attitude and the persona he portrays. His entrance is always successful in generating a huge pop from the WWE Universe.

Well ..Royal Rumble will be no different, where his entrance music will send the crowd into a frenzy

#4 Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre

Since his debut post-WrestleMania 34 in 2018, Drew McIntyre has been portrayed as a heel in WWE. Be it his physique, ring work or the finisher, Drew McIntyre is as one of the most intimidating Superstars in WWE.

Though, he was booked strongly during his first year on RAW, the same cannot be said about the year 2019 where he was largely treated as an afterthought in WWE.

But, McIntyre seems to have found his groove again after the Survivor Series PPV and is back to his dominating self in the ring as well as on the mic. Along with excellent booking by WWE, he is also generating a good reaction from the live audience. The fans are getting behind him and he is one of the front runners to win the Royal Rumble match. He is set to generate a huge pop upon his entrance tonight.

#3 Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns

It was just about five years ago at Royal Rumble 2015 when Roman Reigns' victory was treated with hostility by the WWE Universe. WWE still remembers that day, when even The Rock got booed. For the years that followed, the company kept failing to establish Reigns as its top guy until 2018.

But then something happened and everything changed. After relinquishing the Universal Championship in October 2018 due to leukaemia and then making a comeback a few months later, Roman Reigns has changed the entire perception of WWE fans about him. Since his comeback in 2019, The Big Dog has been kept miles away from a title opportunity.

But now, the fans are salivating to see him win the Royal Rumble and enter the title picture - something that seemed impossible just two years ago.

It is safe to say that life has come to a full cycle since Royal Rumble 2015 and this year Roman Reigns will be cheered heavily by the WWE Universe.

