WWE Royal Rumble 2021: 2 titles that can change hands and 3 that won’t – Roman Reigns’ defense, Goldberg beats Drew McIntyre? 

The 2021 edition of WWE Royal Rumble will feature big title matches at the pay-per-view. A total of three singles titles including the Universal Championship, the WWE Championship, and the SmackDown Women’s Championship will be on the line. In addition to that, the women’s tag team title match has also been confirmed for the show.

In this article, we will predict titles that can change hands at WWE Royal Rumble and those that probably won’t. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Won’t change hands at WWE Royal Rumble: Universal Championship

Roman Reigns would be desperate for a win at the PPV

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble. The two have been feuding ever since last year’s Survivor Series and have already locked horns in two title bouts over the last month and a half. This time, their meeting will be governed by the stipulations of a Last Man Standing match.

Reigns is enjoying a great run with the Universal Championship on SmackDown. It is highly unlikely for the creative to have him drop the gold at WWE Royal Rumble, especially when he has finally gained the kind of attention that the promotion always wanted him to have. Thus, he is expected to keep the title wrapped around his shoulder at least until WrestleMania.

In the previous encounters between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, we have always seen Jey Uso interfere and help his Tribal Chief. It remains to be seen if Jey Uso will try to pull off something similar once again at WWE Royal Rumble. Even though Reigns has not picked a clean victory in his title defenses since turning heel, this match could change that.

Four years ago, Reigns challenged Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble. Back then, they were on the opposite spectrums of the storyline as Reigns was the good guy and Owens was the heel. Thus, Reigns will look forward to picking up a clean win and end this feud at the upcoming pay-per-view, and get his revenge from 2017.

This result for the Universal Championship match at WWE Royal Rumble will also allow Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns to move onto next challenges on the Blue brand. Although we don’t expect that this particular title will change hands, we are surely looking forward to a brutal match at the upcoming pay-per-view.