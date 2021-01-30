WWE Royal Rumble 2021 - 3 Heel and 2 face turns that could happen 

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is on the horizon and it does seem like it's the most unpredictable show in a while, where it is almost impossible to predict who will win the men's and women's Rumble matches.

To make the road to WrestleMania interesting, and to ensure that there are enough headlines that emerge out of WWE Royal Rumble 2021, we could potentially see a bunch of heel and face turns at the pay-per-view.

#1 Apollo Crews turns heel at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 helping Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens

He has been showing heelish tendencies, by pulling on tights and then consulting with Roman Reigns backstage, but it would be premature to call Apollo Crews a heel at this point in time.

However, he could certainly go heel at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 by helping Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens, making the latter look strong even in defeat.

It will be the third time that Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will have faced one another, and it is clear that Roman Reigns will be winning this contest as well. There is no way that they will stall his momentum, based on just how hot he is at the moment.

Apollo Crews going heel and aligning with Roman Reigns will probably be the most significant thing that he has done through the course of his career, since he first arrived to the company.