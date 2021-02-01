WWE Royal Rumble 2021: 5 Botches you probably missed

The 2021 Royal Rumble may have only had six matches on the official card, but the show was a stacked event.

The Road to WrestleMania has officially begun and the two 2021 Royal Rumble winners now hotly anticipate their chance to become Champion at WrestleMania. For Edge, this will be his opportunity at a 12th World Championship and his chance to win back the title that he never lost, whilst Bianca Belair is still in the hunt for her first-ever WWE Championship.

The Women's Tag Team Championship were the only titles to change hands on the night after Lacey Evans was able to help Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to reclaim their titles, but she later paid for it in the Royal Rumble match.

As noted, it was a night that was full of hard-hitting action and included several WWE stars who hadn't stepped in the ring for a long time, which could be why there were several interesting botches and mistakes throughout.

#5. Goldberg botches the Jackhammer at The Royal Rumble

That Jackhammer pic.twitter.com/sFC813HU4t — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) February 1, 2021

The Royal Rumble's main show kicked off with the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Goldberg and it was exactly as the WWE Universe believed it would be.

It was a short match that saw the WWE Hall of Famer hit his usual spears and a Jackhammer to try to claim another WWE Championship. Last year when Goldberg took on The Fiend in Saudi Arabia and became Universal Champion, he won the title after a botched Jackhammer, which instead looked like a suplex.

Last night at the Royal Rumble Goldberg hit the same botched Jackhammer in his match against Drew McIntyre as the move lost its effectiveness and once again looked like a suplex. Luckily, this time around McIntyre kicked out and the match continued.

In the end, it was Goldberg who was lying on his back for the three-count following an emphatic Claymore from the WWE Champion, since Goldberg had already kicked out of one Claymore earlier in the match. Interestingly, the two men then embraced after the match came to an end which seemingly ended their story.

This now leaves the question of who will the WCW legend step up to challenge at this year's WrestleMania now that he's made peace with Drew McIntyre?