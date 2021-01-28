WWE Royal Rumble 2021 - 5 Interesting stats you need to know

The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble takes place this Sunday night and is the first pay-per-view of the new year. The men and women of WWE will once again be handed their own respective Royal Rumble matches, whilst there are also several Championship bouts where the Universal, WWE, and WWE Women's Championships will be defended.

The winners of their respective Royal Rumble matches will go on to WrestleMania to face a Champion of their choice and interestingly since WrestleMania is over two nights this year, both Royal Rumble winners may be given the chance to main event.

The annual Royal Rumble is a place where statistics are very important, and the following list looks at just five interesting statistics that every fan needs to know ahead of this year's show.

#5. A new elimination record could be set in the Women's Royal Rumble match

Last year @BiancaBelairWWE only had a few hours to prepare for the Royal Rumble...



She still threw out eight women and lasted over half an hour



This year she's prepared, she's confident, she knows it's hers to lose

At present, Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler are tied for the number of eliminations in one Royal Rumble match. Both women have eliminated eight women whilst former WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair was able to eliminate nine overall in her first three Rumble matches.

The fact that these records are so low means that both of them could change this weekend, since Belair and Baszler have to eliminate just two stars to break Charlotte's record. That being said, if Rhea Ripley makes her Royal Rumble debut this weekend, then she could set the tone for her main roster career by breaking the single match elimination record by taking out nine other women.

Since the men's Royal Rumble elimination record sits at 13, it's likely that the women's will be pushed up from eight in the future. There are several women set to be part of this match this weekend who could completely dominate and prove their worth.

This isn't the only record that Charlotte Flair could be eyeing this weekend, since The Queen is just 20 minutes away from breaking Natalya's endurance record for the first three Royal Rumble matches. Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble last year and could even become the first-ever female back-to-back winner, which means that 2021 could definitely be the year of The Queen.