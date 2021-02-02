WWE Royal Rumble 2021: 5 Things we learned 

The 2021 Royal Rumble took place last night and has well and truly set off the road to WrestleMania. Fans were treated to some great moments through the event, with WWE pulling out all the stops despite being limited to no live audience in the building.

At the Royal Rumble, fans witnessed Bianca Belair achieve her dream of winning the women's Royal Rumble after a stellar performance, and multiple-time champion Edge returning to win his second Royal Rumble match in his career.

Overall, there were some standout moments at the 2021 Royal Rumble, with new stars emerging following great performances in the matches, and even new records made by the WWE Superstars who participated.

Here are five things that we learned at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

#5 Billie Kay's night at the Royal Rumble confirmed that she is one of the best comedy characters in WWE right now

In the women's Royal Rumble match, Billie Kay was the fourth entrant but didn't step foot in the ring until she had found a partner to join her in the action. While biding her time, Billie Kay entertained by enjoying a few short stints at the commentary table and approached each entering star with her headshot asking them to partner up, resulting in getting shot at by Shotzi Blackheart's tank-mounted cannon and attacked by Shayna Baszler, until returning WWE Legend Jillian Hall agreed to join her, dubbing themselves Billie and Jillie.

Fans even saw a brief reunion of The IIconics in the Royal Rumble match as they teamed up once more before Billie Kay was eliminated by the Riott Squad following her betrayal of Jillian Hall.

Over the past few weeks on SmackDown and during the Royal Rumble, Billie Kay has shown that she is a naturally comedic performer and is possibly one of the most entertaining women on the current roster.