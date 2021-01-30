WWE Royal Rumble 2021: 6 Last-minute predictions: Former World Champion returns, long-term alliance is finally broken, surprise victor

The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view kick starts the Road To WrestleMania and tomorrow night could see two WrestleMania matches made official. Once again the men and the women will be handed respective Royal Rumble matches and the fields for the matches have filled up quite quickly.

As of writing, there are 12 women and 20 men announced for their respective matches, which means that there is still a lot of room for surprise returns or even debuts.

The Royal Rumble matches are not the only ones on the card either, since four Championships will be defended as Drew McIntyre puts the WWE Championship on the line against Goldberg. Roman Reigns collides in a Last Man Standing Match for the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens, whilst Charlotte and Asuka defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

Last night on SmackDown, the Women's Championship match between Carmella and Sasha Banks was also made official. With the show now just hours away, here are six last-minute predictions for the show.

#6. Carmella wins her second SmackDown Women's Championship at The Royal Rumble

Carmella has been pushing Sasha Banks to the limit over the past few months thanks to her new sidekick Reginald. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has finally been handed another chance at the title this weekend at The Royal Rumble and it could be Carmella's best chance to become Champion.

Reginald will obviously be at ringside for the match and look to help Carmella in any way that he can, which hasn't worked out in the duo's favor in recent months. Carmella knows that this is her last shot at the title since the Royal Rumble winner could decide to challenge Banks instead and a change of Champion would shake up the SmackDown brand heading into WrestleMania.

#5. Jimmy Uso returns to help Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens

Jimmy Uso has been out of action since the former Tag Team Champion suffered a knee injury back at WrestleMania in 2020. Uso's brother Jey has since been part of an interesting storyline with his cousin Roman Reigns which Jimmy was recently dragged into.

Jimmy Uso was last seen back at Hell in a Cell when he was the reason why Jey Uso lost his match to Roman Reigns and at present, it's unknown if he is on the same page as his brother. Uso should be ready to make his WWE return this weekend at The Royal Rumble and could shock the WWE Universe by actually helping his cousin to retain his Championship.

In a Last Man Standing Match, interference is within the rules, and whilst Kevin Owens has already prepared himself for interference from Jey Uso, the return of his brother could be an interesting swerve.