5 things that must happen at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble will be held on January 29, 2022, in St. Louis, Missouri this year. The company has booked some massive matches for the show to ensure that the Premium Live Event delivers just like the ones before it.

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against former teammate Seth Rollins at the show. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley will finally get his hands on Brock Lesnar in a one-on-one match for the WWE Championship.

Doudrop will also get her shot at the RAW Women’s Championship. It will be interesting to see how she performs against Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble.

Edge will team up with the returning Beth Phoenix to take on The Miz and Maryse. The mixed tag team match will likely provide some top entertainment to the fans. However, most fans will want to see who will win the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches.

WWE has already announced some legends for the women’s match, while the men’s match will likely have some surprises of its own. Hollywood star Johnny Knoxville will compete in his first professional wrestling match at the show. Will it lead to a one-on-one contest between him and Sami Zayn or some other top superstar?

Lets take a look at the five things that must happen at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble.

#5. Grayson Waller must enter the Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match to eliminate some favorites

Grayson Waller has quickly made a name for himself on WWE NXT 2.0. The newcomer has had some good matches on the brand over the past few months. His biggest match came against AJ Styles recently. Even though Waller lost the contest, he got a good rub off it.

Waller recently aligned himself with a bodyguard, similar to what Styles did on RAW earlier. WWE must allow the rising star to enter the 30-man over-the-top-rope elimination match with his bodyguard at ringside.

The Australian star must have a good run in the Men's Royal Rumble. He must also eliminate some crowd favorites such as Styles and Rey Mysterio while remaining in the ring with the help of his bodyguard.

H2Z @SpiderH2Z OK then let's go with The Royal Rumble Season BS, then why hasn't any NXT stars other than Grayson Waller been appearing on Raw and SmackDown? I'm pretty sure NXT is gonna be in the Rumble this year right? #SmackDown OK then let's go with The Royal Rumble Season BS, then why hasn't any NXT stars other than Grayson Waller been appearing on Raw and SmackDown? I'm pretty sure NXT is gonna be in the Rumble this year right? #SmackDown

The angle will draw more heat towards the superstar while making him an even bigger deal. It looks like the creative team has a lot of faith in him, and giving him a good run in a multi-man match will allow him to work with some of the greatest wrestlers.

s#4. Mickie James must eliminate Charlotte Flair from the Women’s WWE Royal Rumble

This year’s WWE Royal Rumble will give fans something they’ve never seen before. The IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion will feature in the 30-woman match for the first time in history.

The Knockouts World title is held by none other than former WWE Superstar, Mickie James. News of her inclusion in the match has already elevated the show. It will be interesting to see how James performs in the match as a representative of another promotion.

There’s a good chance that James will win the match and possibly challenge a top champion to a title vs title match at WrestleMania. However, if that does not happen, WWE must allow her to eliminate Charlotte Flair from the contest.

WrestlingNews4Life @life_news4 While speaking on Tru Heel Heat, Mickie James revealed that she wants to wrestle Charlotte Flair before retirement. James would say that's the # 1 thing she wants to do in her wrestling career, and said that the moment they had in the Royal Rumble in 2021 was awesome. While speaking on Tru Heel Heat, Mickie James revealed that she wants to wrestle Charlotte Flair before retirement. James would say that's the # 1 thing she wants to do in her wrestling career, and said that the moment they had in the Royal Rumble in 2021 was awesome. https://t.co/qSUBfN9fgA

The SmackDown Women’s Champion will be entering the Rumble match this year in hopes of winning it. James must be allowed to eliminate Flair late in the match to ignite a rivalry between the two female stars.

Fans could then hope to watch the two women compete at WrestleMania even if James does not win the Royal Rumble match. It could turn out to be one of the biggest blockbuster matches of the year.

#3. Bobby Lashley must get a good match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will collide in a dream match at WWE Royal Rumble. The two heavyweights will compete for the WWE Championship at the show.

Lashley has been waiting for this match his entire career and has a point to prove. Meanwhile, it looks like Lesnar doesn’t care about the All Mighty and his accomplishments around the world.

The creative team has done a decent job at building this rivalry. However, WWE must ensure that the match delivers and doesn’t end up being a one-sided affair.

Lashley had a good last year where he dominated as the WWE Champion. However, a loss to Goldberg did hurt his image on the roster. The creative team must avoid making a similar mistake and give him a fighting chance against Lesnar.

Even if The All Mighty fails to defeat Lesnar, he must get a good long match against the champion at the Royal Rumble. He must come out looking strong from the contest instead of taking a squash loss at the hands of The Beast Incarnate.

It will help him stay on top on RAW and he could continue to feature in the top title picture after proving himself in recent years.

#2. Seth Rollins must win the Universal Championship at WWE Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will battle for the Universal Championship at WWE Royal Rumble. Rollins found himself in the contest after Adam Pearce could not find anyone on SmackDown who could give Reigns a fair fight.

The two superstars know each other very well inside and outside the ring. Their match will likely be one of the best ones of the show. Reigns will look to extend his record-breaking run as the Universal Champion. Meanwhile, Rollins will try to win the title for the third time in his career.

WWE must ensure that the two men have an entertaining contest at the Royal Rumble. The Visionary must go on to defeat Reigns at the Premium Live Event and win the title from him.

The Tribal Chief has already defeated several superstars for his title, and Rollins feels like the perfect man to dethrone him. The angle will also make Reigns look weak without Paul Heyman by his side, and make him question his recent actions.

The change of titles could lead to Brock Lesnar and Rollins exchanging their titles and appearing on SmackDown and RAW respectively.

#1. Roman Reigns must enter the Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match

Roman Reigns will walk into WWE Royal Rumble as the Universal Champion. He will defend his title against Seth Rollins on the show. It will be his first title defense without Paul Heyman by his side.

Reigns will also not have the luxury of having The Usos take down his opponent and make life easier for him. So WWE could look to take the Universal Championship off The Head of the Table.

As mentioned earlier, Rollins may be the perfect superstar to defeat Reigns for the title. The Visionary could also get some help from Kevin Owens or Brock Lesnar to protect the champion from a clean loss.

If that ends up happening at the Premium Live Event, WWE must allow Reigns to surprise fans and enter the 30-man Royal Rumble match. The Tribal Chief must enter the contest at No. 30 and eliminate everyone to win the match.

I ACKNOWLEDGE ROMAN REIGNS @Mitch_WWE



If this is the case, I’ll only accept it if Reigns wins the Rumble later that night, and wins the WWE Title from Lesnar at Mania.



Hope you’re listening They’re definitely setting up the Lesnar interference in the Reigns v Rollins match.If this is the case, I’ll only accept it if Reigns wins the Rumble later that night, and wins the WWE Title from Lesnar at Mania.Hope you’re listening @VinceMcMahon They’re definitely setting up the Lesnar interference in the Reigns v Rollins match. If this is the case, I’ll only accept it if Reigns wins the Rumble later that night, and wins the WWE Title from Lesnar at Mania. Hope you’re listening @VinceMcMahon

It would allow him to get a guaranteed shot at a title of his choosing at WrestleMania. The angle will give the creative team a chance to rebuild a title match between Reigns and Lesnar for WrestleMania 38.

Edited by Arjun