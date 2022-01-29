WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Predicting the result of each title match on the card - Roman Reigns gets his revenge, Ronda Rousey returns?

We are all set for WWE Royal Rumble 2022, which will mark the beginning of the WrestleMania season. The first of the promotion's 'big four' premier live events will witness three champions putting their respective titles on the line tonight.

The stage is set for a massive event where three top superstars attempt to get their hands on gold.

Here, we predict the results of each title match scheduled for Royal Rumble 2022. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2022 (Universal Championship)

One of the biggest matches scheduled for the night will witness Roman Reigns putting his Universal Championship on the line against Seth Rollins. The two superstars have been involved in a well-balanced feud over the last few weeks, but their history dates back to their time together as part of The Shield.

Their storied brotherhood and betrayal account for a long-term booking, and it won't meet its conclusion just yet. Several factors will make the creative team pick Reigns, the favorite to walk out of the event with his championship intact.

He has never defeated Rollins in a world title match, but he was also never this "Tribal Chief" in his previous encounters with The Architect. The Usos are banned from ringside and Roman Reigns can use it to make a massive statement by defeating one of his most formidable opponents without any help.

If he uses illegal means, he will beat Rollins in his own game. Either way, it would be a win-win situation.

More than anything, Reigns recently became the longest-reigning Universal Champion in WWE history. The promotion might want him to keep the title, at least until WrestleMania. This would also allow WWE to book a huge champion vs. champion match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber.

Result: Roman Reigns retains the Universal Championship

#2 Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop at Royal Rumble 2022 (RAW Women's Championship)

Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to win a shot at Becky Lynch's title. But technically, she got the match after Big Time Becks interfered and took a more prominent challenger out of the equation.

Doudrop and Lynch have been involved in a decent heel vs. heel feud that saw the number one contender up her game with each passing week. However, there's still a huge difference between her and Becky Lynch, who is in her prime.

Thus, it is highly unlikely we'll see the RAW Women's Championship change hands tonight. This would be a solid opportunity for Doudrop to establish herself as a legitimate threat in the women's division.

Hopefully, she will be booked in a way that doesn't compromise her credibility. Moreover, there have been reports about WWE planning a big match involving Ronda Rousey. We could see The Baddest Woman On The Planet return at the show to confront Lynch after her match against Doudrop.

Result: Becky Lynch retains the RAW Women's Championship

#3 Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022 (WWE Championship)

Kenny McIntosh 🏳️‍🌈 @KennyMcITR Brock Lesnar does a knock knock joke. Brock Lesnar does a knock knock joke. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/NWqK5Z3Zlu

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is set to face Bobby Lashley in one of the most awaited matches of the last two decades. Fans have been waiting to see both these athletes face each other for a long time, and it is undoubtedly one of the realest-looking fights ever booked in the promotion's history.

Despite all its positives, one can't deny that the last couple of segments involving Lesnar and Lashley have been quite underwhelming on RAW.

Maybe WWE didn't want to give away a lot before Royal Rumble. However, a simple brawl would still have worked wonders in setting the right time for the match. Lashley has been extremely quiet throughout this feud, making him an unfamiliar danger. However, it is still unlikely for him to dethrone Lesnar as the WWE Champion at Royal Rumble.

Instead, we might see the writers use this match to test a potential long-term feud involving both superstars. This would allow both Lesnar and Lashley ample amount of time to work towards hyping up a dream match properly. After all, it's not the best look if the production team can craft better promotional videos than the writing team's on-air segments.

On an off chance that The All Mighty beats Lesnar for the title, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to expect The Beast Incarnate to insert himself into the Royal Rumble.

Result: Brock Lesnar retains the WWE Championship

