WWE Royal Rumble 2022 tickets: price & how to buy?

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view in 2022 takes place on Saturday, January 29, live from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MO. The event will be the 35th annual event, being one of the most exhilerating nights on the WWE calendar.

Tickets went on-sale on Friday, October 15 2021 and the company will be utilizing half of The Dome venue to accommodate the event.

So what is the price of the tickets and where can they be purchased?

Tickets are ranging from $25 to $1,000 for individual seating. There are still currently around 7,000 tickets available as of this writing, so fans who are looking to attend should be able to find something to suit them. Tickets can be purchased directly through Ticketmaster.

When WWE announced St. Louis as the host of the event, John P. Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events, commented:

"WWE has a rich history in St. Louis and we are excited to bring Royal Rumble to the Dome at America’s Center, a venue that has hosted countless large-scale sports and entertainment events. We look forward to giving the WWE Universe an opportunity to experience all that St. Louis has to offer." John P. Saboor said. (h/t WWE.com)

The stadium event is part of WWE's new initiative to host more stadium events and move away from an arena-model with special events. WWE President Nick Khan noted:

"For the first time in our history, we're hosting at least four pay-per-view nights in a stadium in the United States. First, Royal Rumble on January 29 at the Dome at America Center in St. Louis, a Saturday night where there is no real competitive programming on the sports calendar. Typically, we have done Royal Rumble a week later during Pro Bowl weekend. This year, we wanted to support our NBCU partners and not go up against the Winter Olympics. Thus far, ticket sales are off the charts, track as well as this year's SummerSlam, where we ended up with a gate four times the gate of SummerSlam 2019, a clear sign of the value of bringing our tentpole events to major venues on the right night." Nick Khan said. (h/t Fightful)

Who won the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches last year?

Last year's Royal Rumble took place in the WWE Thunderdome for the first-ever time. The event saw Bianca Belair win the women's Royal Rumble match and Edge win the men's Royal Rumble match.

Belair went on to WrestleMania to defeat Sasha Banks to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Edge, on the other hand, lost in his match which also featured Daniel Bryan, as Roman Reigns retained the Universal Champion.

