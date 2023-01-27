WWE Royal Rumble 2023: 5 things that can happen at the event

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is almost upon us. One episode of SmackDown separates us from the first Premium Live Event of the year, the one that flags off the Road to WrestleMania. It will be a blast and the kind of event that sets the tone for the next eleven months.

The Royal Rumble is a show that always has big things in store. From surprise returns to high-profile results, fans never know what to expect. One can expect Royal Rumble 2023 to follow suit and deliver on some, if not all, of the expectations the WWE Universe has for it.

On that note, we look at five things that can happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 and explore how they can shape up.

#5. Alexa Bliss becomes RAW Women's Champion thanks to Uncle Howdy

Uncle Howdy made his presence felt during Bianca Belair's brawl with Alexa Bliss on RAW. He aided the latter and helped her overcome the champion, so who's to say he won't do it again at Royal Rumble 2023?

Belair will battle Bliss on Saturday with her RAW Women's Championship on the line. Things are deeply personal between the two women, which means they will be looking to beat the tar out of each other. If Howdy were to show up during the match, the EST may find the numbers game too overwhelming. A new champion being crowned at the Rumble can never be ruled out.

#4. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley eliminate each other from the Men's Royal Rumble match

Brock Lesnar returned on RAW is XXX and cost longtime foe Bobby Lashley the United States Championship. In doing so, he renewed hostilities with him and teased a future matchup down the line.

At Royal Rumble 2023, fans will see Lashley enter the Men's Royal Rumble match. WWE can book Lesnar to enter the match and spoil his run there too. Their animosity could see both superstars eliminate each other and take their feud beyond the show.

The Beast and the All Mighty are tied at one win each in singles competition. A rubber match at WrestleMania 39 beckons, and we think this will be the first step toward making it happen.

#3. Rhea Ripley enters both Royal Rumble matches

Ripley can rip apart both competitions

Rhea Ripley is the current favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble match this year. However, given her booking so far, that may not be enough. She will want to make history at Royal Rumble 2023, so why not have her enter the men's match too?

Over the last few weeks, Ripley has done things like bodyslamming Luke Gallows and standing up to Solo Sikoa. She is perfectly capable of giving her male colleagues a good run for their money. WWE can capitalize on this and have her enter the men's match to pop the crowd. An elimination or two wouldn't hurt, either.

#2. Sami Zayn's final test is to attack Jey Uso

Will Reigns force these two to fight?

We have seen time and again that Roman Reigns does not like getting upstaged. Those who do it usually end up paying the price. Last week on RAW, Jey Uso committed the cardinal sin when he came to the aid of Sami Zayn during the Tribal Court.

Reigns was clearly annoyed by Jey's words, but his case for Zayn forced him to conclude that he wasn't guilty. However, The Tribal Chief declared that the Honorary Uce would have to pass one final test at Royal Rumble 2023.

What if that test is eliminating Main Event Jey Uso from The Bloodline?

Maybe after Reigns defeats Kevin Owens and begins the celebrations, he orders Zayn to attack his cousin by stating that if he complies, he will be made a member of the Bloodline. Whatever happens next will be peak television and will pave the way for the storyline's next chapter.

#1. The Rock returns and wins the Royal Rumble match

Rock can rock the Royal Rumble

Following on from the previous entry, the complexion of the Bloodline will have changed. Enter The Rock, who is related to Roman Reigns by blood, and who will no doubt be displeased with what has been happening.

Rock appearing at Royal Rumble 2023 would result in a thunderous pop, but it could be louder if he ended up winning the Royal Rumble match. He can then set his sights on Reigns and make him answer for his reign of terror. If the Head of the Table has managed to wrong the likes of Jey Uso by then, it will add an extra layer of heat to the feud.

The Great One's return has been extensively teased by Triple H and his team. All that's left now is for him to show up and give everyone a taste of what he's been cooking.

