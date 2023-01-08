Royal Rumble is going to be WWE's first Premium Live Event of 2023. The upcoming event will emanate live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Apart from the 30-man & 30-woman Royal Rumble matches, WWE has so far announced Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a "Pitch Black Match" with Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

The company would like to make a bold start to the new year with a stellar Royal Rumble. Fans can expect Triple H to leave no stone unturned in making the first Premium Live Event of the year a grand success.

Given Royal Rumble has always seen some blockbuster returns, the case this year could be no different. The head of the creative department could bring back a few high-profile names, much to the surprise of fans on January 28.

The following piece will look at three such names who The Game could bring back for the event.

#3. Asuka

On the December 12th, 2022 edition of RAW Asuka featured in a match against Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day. However, The Empress of Tomorrow succumbed to a loss and has been off WWE TV ever since.

Nonetheless, the company recently teased Asuka's WWE return. The former Women's Champion has found a place on the official Royal Rumble poster and speculation about her potential return to the promotion at the event has been making the rounds ever since.

Given Asuka had recently teased a revert to her old persona, Kana, on social media, the company could have her return with a character change on January 28.

#2. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been on a hiatus ever since his win against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel in 2022.

While The Beast Incarnate somehow managed to sneak out a victory against The All Mighty at the event, he was dominated by the former United States Champion throughout the bout.

The Beast is rumored to be returning to the company at the Royal Rumble and the company recently hinted at the same. WWE has been advertising Brock Lesnar for the event.

The Game could have The Conqueror on board to add that star value to the PLE. Lesnar's return to the Rumble would indeed grab a lot of eyeballs.

#1. Cody Rhodes returns to WWE

Apart from Asuka and Lesnar, another major name to feature on the Royal Rumble poster is Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes has been on the sidelines due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in the lead-up to his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins in May 2022. The American Nightmare, however, could soon make his blockbuster return.

The company could have Cody make his return as a surprise entry in the 30-man Royal Rumble Match to send the WWE Universe into a frenzy.

