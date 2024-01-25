Gunther and the WWE Royal Rumble Match. A match made in heaven, or maybe Hell?

When the Rumble rolls around, it's always a time of great upheaval for WWE. After all, the Rumble is where some of the most memorable debuts and comebacks have taken place.

Speculation always runs rampant in the WWE as to who is going to win/should win/will win the Royal Rumble match. There are a lot of signs pointing to the former longest-reigning NXT UK Champion in history emerging as the victor.

Here are five reason why Gunther can win the Men's Royal Rumble Match:

#1 Gunther's WWE career is nearing a peak

Gunther, an Austrian, uses the German Suplex to perfection.

The Ring General is a seasoned veteran, having begun his career in 2007 for the WXW. At the age of 36, he's in his prime as a wrestler.

WWE is likely to push him to the main event sooner rather than later to get maximum yield from Gunther. Since his debut in 2019, Gunther has been smashing records left and right.

Gunther winning the WWE Royal Rumble match would be a great way to begin his main event push.

#2 The Imperium needs a boost

Gunther and the other two guys in Imperium.

The Imperium has been a WWE stable for years. Yet sometimes, it's easy to forget that Gunther is part of the group. The Ring General outshines his fellow Imperium members, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, by a distant margin.

No one is wondering if Kaiser or Vinci will win the WWE Royal Rumble match, because everyone knows they don't stand a chance. Gunther winning the Rumble will go a long way toward legitimizing Imperium as more than just an afterthought of its NXT days.

#3 Gunther seems primed to face Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins punishes Shinsuke Nakamura during a title defense.

On the January 22, 2024, edition of RAW, Gunther stood nose to nose with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Freaking Rollins.

Expand Tweet

Gunther made two things clear to the injury-shelved Rollins. Number one, Gunther intends to win the Royal Rumble.

Number two, he intends to challenge Seth at WrestleMania 40 - with the caveat being that The Architect can rehab his injury in time to make the event.

You don't stand in the same ring as the world champion without it having significant meaning for your career. Gunther just might make good on both of his promises to Seth Rollins.

#4 Gunther could break a 31-year WWE record

For 31 years, no one in WWE has done the nigh-impossible and become a dual champion.

When the Ultimate Warrior defeated Hulk Hogan for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania VI, he still held the Intercontinental Championship. Warrior would become the first, and so far only, dual champion in WWE history.

Gunther stands ready to break this long streak by becoming the second man in WWE to accomplish this feat.

#5 Gunther is a dark horse contender

2024 looks to have a stunning WWE Royal Rumble Match. The potential superstars who either are confirmed to or could make an appearance are staggering.

Not only do you have the biggest names in WWE involved in the match, like the returning CM Punk, there's potential for past superstars like John Cena or The Rock to make an appearance.

However, Punk winning the Rumble would be kind of predictable. The whole atmosphere of the Rumble is that anything can happen. Gunther is a dark horse, meaning that he could slip through and win the entire match when everyone else is focused on Punk, Rock, and Cena.