Gunther reveals the secret to his unbelievable weight loss; credits two WWE stars

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently revealed the secret behind his incredible physical transformation.

The Austrian superstar started competing for the Stamford-based company's former NXT UK brand in 2019. Nearly three years later, he made his main roster debut on SmackDown. During his journey to the main roster, Gunther underwent an unbelievable body transformation. The 35-year-old lost around 60-65 pounds.

In a recent interview with Metro, Gunther disclosed his secret for losing that much weight.

"Everybody knows how I looked before, so everybody knows I really liked to eat before that! I had to make a cut to that. To limit food intake is a little bit tricky. I love to cook and I like food, but at the end of the day, I've got to give credit to [Ludwig] Kaiser and [Giovanni Vinci], because they've been in incredible shape already. I just jumped on board with them and they kicked my butt to pull through even when it's difficult [he smiled]. Like I said, it always comes back to the support system and that's from many areas in your life," he said.

Gunther's weight loss didn't affect his WWE character

Despite his significant weight loss, Gunther believes his representation in the Stamford-based company was unaffected.

In his interview with Metro, the Intercontinental Champions stated that despite looking different, what he does in the ring and on the microphone is still the same.

"To be fair, I've never had to sell it to anyone because when I signed with WWE, they just took me how I was. Since then it hasn't really changed. Of course the name has changed and I've dropped a few pounds, but besides from that, what I do in the ring or how I talk or anything, I feel like that has stayed pretty much the same!"

