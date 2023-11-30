WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Full match-card predictions 

With Survivor Series 2023 in the history books, the focus now shifts towards WWE Royal Rumble 2024. The Premium Live Event is scheduled to emanate live from the Tropicana Field stadium in St. Petersburg, Florida on January 27, 2024.

Apart from the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, the event could have several blockbuster encounters. Fans should expect Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes and more to feature at the event.

On that note, here are full match-card predictions for the event.

#5. Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at Royal Rumble 2024

Fans have been speculating about a potential feud between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship for quite some time now. While WWE teased the same during a live event a while back, nothing has come of it yet.

However, things may change soon. With Mami defeating Zoey Stark at Survivor Series 2023, the duo's feud seemingly reached its climax at the event. Given that result, the creative team could have Becky step up to challenge The Eradicator for her title.

If that is indeed the case, we could witness a dream match between the duo at Royal Rumble 2024.

#4. Women's Royal Rumble match

The women's Royal Rumble match will witness 30 female stars collide with each other for a chance to create history. As you may know, the winner of the high-profile match will challenge a champion of their choosing at WrestleMania 40.

While WWE hasn't announced any names for the marquee match so far, fans should expect that to change in the coming days. Currently, former AEW star Jade Cargill, who is yet to make her in-ring debut in WWE, is the hot favorite to win the whole thing.

However, with the event still being some time away, a lot could change between now and then.

#3. Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at Royal Rumble 2024

CM Punk made his blockbuster return last week at Survivor Series 2023. While this came as a pleasant surprise for WWE fans, the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, didn't seem too pleased with it.

Given Rollins antics at the premium live event, rumors of a potential feud between The Voice of the Voiceless and The Architect leading to a potential match at Royal Rumble 2024 have been doing the rounds on social media.

Rollins has had a tumultuous relationship with Punk. The Architect has fired verbal volleys at The Best in the World on several occasions in the past. Hence, fans should expect their potential feud to be personal and volatile.

#2. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024

Roman Reigns is currently on a hiatus. However, The Tribal Chief is expected to feature in a match at Royal Rumble 2024.

While names such as LA Knight, AJ Styles and more have been speculated to be Roman's opponent at the Rumble, Randy Orton currently looks like the frontrunner in the race.

Given The Viper's past with The Bloodline, a potential match against Roman Reigns makes total sense. With The Legend Killer scheduled to return on SmackDown this week, fans should expect WWE to plant seeds of his rumored Rumble match against Reigns on Friday's show.

#1. Men's Royal Rumble match

Perhaps the biggest attraction of the Royal Rumble premium live event is the 30-man Royal Rumble match. This will be the 37th edition of the annual men's Royal Rumble match.

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Cody Rhodes announce that he will feature in the high-profile encounter. The American Nightmare will be looking to make history by winning the Rumble for the second time in a row.

Another name who is speculated to win the whole thing is Gunther. The current Intercontinental Champion could drop his title in the near future or at the event and go on to win the Rumble to move up to greater things.

Come what may, with Punk and Orton back in WWE, plus Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles rumored to come back soon, Royal Rumble 2024 promise to be a blockbuster affair.

Who should win the men's Royal Rumble match next year? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes