WWE Royal Rumble (26th January 2020) - Start time, predictions, where to watch, location & more of Royal Rumble

Can Lesnar go all the way and win the Royal Rumble?

Ladies and gentlemen, we are well and truly on the road to WrestleMania 36. This year's Royal Rumble promises to be an exciting PPV with some high-profile matches lined up for the WWE Universe.

The feud for the WWE Universal Championship will come to a head as "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan will face each other in a Strap match. If this week's SmackDown is anything to go by, the former WWE Champion will be thinking twice if this was a wise decision to select this stipulation. The Fiend attacked Bryan on SmackDown and even pummeled him with the strap during the contract signing.

While Bryan has the WWE Universe behind him, The Fiend walks alone and has shown very little weakness since Wyatt made his return.

Can Bryan upset The Fiend?

Becky Lynch is fixated on defeating Asuka and proving that she is indeed the best in the women's division. The Empress of Tomorrow is yet to lose to The Man and last year at the Royal Rumble, she forced Lynch to tap out. Asuka has been one of the most dangerous women on the roster and with the green mist also in her arsenal, expect this to be a true test for The Man.

Will Lynch keep hold of her title?

The Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches will surely have the fans on the edge of their seats. While the playing field for the Women's match is still a mystery, expect Charlotte to be the favorite heading into the classic battle. The main attraction for the Men's match has to be the presence of the current WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar, who will also be entering at No.1 in the Rumble. Paul Heyman and The Beast have berated the RAW roster saying they do not match up to the champ and hence he wants to prove that none of them are worthy enough to step into the ring with him.

Expect a lot of Superstars to try their luck and make a statement out of The Beast. But as well all know, it is easier said than done.

Can Lesnar go all the way and win the Rumble?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE Royal Rumble location, date and start time

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Day and Date: Sunday, 26th January 2020

Start Time: 6 PM(Preshow)/7 PM ET (US), 11 PM (Preshow)/12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Royal Rumble (US & UK)?

Royal Rumble can be watched live on WWE Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on WWE Network and BT Sport and BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Royal Rumble (India)?

WWE Royal Rumble can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 27th January with the kickoff show starting at 3:30 AM.

