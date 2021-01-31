WWE Royal Rumble: 5 of the best botches in history

The 2021 Royal Rumble match will take center stage tonight as WWE presents the first Royal Rumble without a live audience. This means that there will be several differences as part of tonight's show, but since the show will still be performed live in the ThunderDome, there are potential for botches.

Over the years there have been several small botches in the annual Royal Rumble matches where many WWE stars have tripped over their opponents or failed to connect with certain moves. Over the course of the past three decades, there have also been some much bigger and more memorable botches as part of the annual Royal Rumble match as well.

Whilst Titus O'Neil's Greatest Royal Rumble botch is one that is still fresh in the minds of the WWE Universe, the former Tag Team Champion won't be featured on the following list, since The Greatest Royal Rumble is not part of the annual Royal Rumble history.

The following list looks at just five of the best botches from the history of The Royal Rumble, and several that the WWE Universe may not have known were botches at the time.

#5. Vince McMahon blows out both his quads at the 2005 Royal Rumble

2005 royal rumble pic.twitter.com/GfHWSEewdZ — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) January 31, 2021

Vince McMahon was forced to make his way to the ring following the 2005 Royal Rumble match after John Cena and Batista both won the match. The WWE Chairman stomped his way down to the ring but was left sat against the ropes looking quite angry for several minutes, after McMahon tore his quads whilst getting into the ring.

This gave off an iconic image as Cena and Batista remained in the ring and McMahon seemingly shouted at them from his seated position on the floor. It was a tense couple of minutes as referees and officials looks around for some kind of direction from the WWE Chairman before he was helped out of the ring and back out of the arena.

The 2005 Royal Rumble match remains memorable for several reasons, but the image of the WWE Chairman stomping down to the ring when the end of the match went wrong and blowing out both his quads has become iconic in WWE history.