WWE Royal Rumble: 5 singles or tag classics you may have forgotten

An all-time Royal Rumble classic

January brings WWE's Royal Rumble our way and, with it, some of the classic matches we'll no doubt be talking about for the rest of 2020.

As one of WWE's 'big four' pay per views, the Rumble traditionally produces big matches and memorable encounters.

And it isn't just the historic hour-long men and women's Royal Rumble matches, either; from championship clashes to all-time grudge meetings between arch-rivals.

As with many events, however, there are always plenty of contests that go right under the radar; from under-appreciated storylines to bouts that have faded in the memory.

With that said, then, here are 5 classic non-Rumble match bouts from the Royal Rumble pay-per-view that you may have forgotten about. All with that 1990s theme, of course...

#5 Double J Jeff Jarrett v Razor Ramon - 1995

Razor in big trouble at the 1995 Rumble

Though he would still be a WWE superstar for around a year or so after this bout, it's my feeling that this Rumble meeting with Double J was one of Razor Ramon's last big outings in WWE.

Having made his debut in late 1992, Razor was thrust into the WWF title picture come 1993 and even challenged Bret Hart for the title at that year's edition of the Rumble. After that, he dropped down to the mid-card picture and became synonymous with the Intercontinental title picture, and one of the most popular stars on the roster.

Come 1995, though, that popularity appeared to be on the wane slightly. That said, it never stopped Razor from putting in a good show. No matter what the match, occasion or event, nobody seemed able to sell a good knee injury better than Razor back in the 1990s.

That pesky knee would be his undoing against Jarrett in 1995, too, albeit the challenger getting a bit of help from his Roadie at the time, who'd, of course, go on to find fame in his own right as the Road Dogg.

Jarrett went on to small-package Razor and snare away the IC title in what was a good old fashioned heel smash-and-grab

