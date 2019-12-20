5 1990s Superstars who would thrive in today's WWE

Matty Paddock FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 20 Dec 2019, 12:29 IST SHARE

Enter caption

There's no doubt that WWE benefits from some of the best wrestling talent from all around the globe.

In truth, though, that has been the case for many decades now. In true 'Fantasy Football' style, fans are forever wishing they could handpick their favourites of yesteryear and have them in the present day.

To that end, we've compiled a handy list of 5 WWE/WWF superstars of the 1990s era who we feel would thrive in the modern day - from big men, to technical wizards, tag teams and beyond.

Here's our take:

#1 The 1-2-3 Kid

The 1-2-3 Kid

Back in the mid-1990s, what was then the WWF was busy trumpeting the success of its so-called ‘New Generation’, so heralded due to the company’s desire to distance themselves from the likes of Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage and others who departed.

Before Sean Waltman became a staple part of the nWo in WCW, or a cornerstone of WWE’s D-Generation X, he made his breakthrough in the WWF years as the 1-2-3 Kid. Having succeeded in a trial with the company just after WrestleMania in 1993, he was brought to Monday Night RAW where he scored a monumental upset over Razor Ramon.

The two would feud back and forth for much of the rest of the year before becoming allies and, for a time, tag team partners. The ‘kid’ would then turn on Ramon 1994 turned, but not before Waltman excelled himself in the ring with some standout performances that would stand him in great stead in the present day.

He was a star of the 1994 King of the Ring with efforts against Double J, Jeff Jarrett, and Owen Hart, and his bout with Bret Hart for the WWF Championship around the same time was one of that year’s best.

Put the 1-2-3 Kid of 1994 in the WWE of today and you’d have a fan favourite.

1 / 5 NEXT