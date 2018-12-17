×
WWE Royal Rumble: Predicting the rest of the match card after TLC 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
335   //    17 Dec 2018, 16:59 IST

The Royal Rumble card already has 3 matches
The Royal Rumble card already has 3 matches

WWE TLC is in the history books, and after a rollercoaster year, the WWE Universe will begin to turn their attention towards 2019 and, more importantly, the road to WrestleMania.

The Royal Rumble event is traditionally the first stop on the road to the big event, and this year's event is already shaping up to be great.

Three matches have already been confirmed for the event: Brock Lesnar Vs Braun Strowman and the two Royal Rumble matches.

With that in mind, let's take a look at what other matches we could see taking place on next month's Royal Rumble card.

Drew McIntyre vs Finn Balor and Dolph Ziggler


McIntyre will be out for revenge
McIntyre will be out for revenge

Drew McIntyre's recent defeats at the hands of Dolph Ziggler and Finn Balor have come as quite the surprise to the WWE audience, but hopefully, the company has bigger plans in store as a result of them.

McIntyre is clearly being billed as the next big thing in the WWE, and the company need to tread carefully over the next few months if they are going to capitalise on that.

The most logical way to bring this all to a conclusion then is to have McIntyre defeat both men in one match. Sure, it may damage Balor and Ziggler a little, but McIntyre needs to look as strong as possible heading into Mania season, and having him exact revenge against the two men who have beaten him will certainly achieve that.


1 / 4 NEXT
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
