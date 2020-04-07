WWE Rumor: Controversial couple set to split?

There have been issues with the two stars for months

Even before their marriage, it was made clear that they were having problems

The couple's issues began with Aleister Black's WrestleMania win

It was just over four months ago that Bobby Lashley and Lana were walking down the aisle and declaring how in love they were, but after The Ravishing Russian cost her "hot hot boyfriend" a win at WrestleMania, it appears that the honeymoon period is well and truly over.

Last night on Raw, Lana and Lashley were seen backstage and The Almighty hinted that he may need a new wife, which has furthered the rumor that Dave Meltzer shared on The Wrestling Observer.

“They were already having problems before the marriage. They were already doomed — it was not a wise relationship in storyline from the start. She is quite beautiful and quite the worst woman in the world that you’d ever wanna be with. That’s kinda her character, so there you go.”

Lana's real-life husband Rusev hasn't been seen on WWE TV in a number of weeks and at present reports suggest that he is yet to sign a new contract with WWE and follow in the footsteps of his wife.

Before his storyline with Lana, Lashley was a serious wrestler who wasn't involved in TMZ style storylines, the fact that their angle wasn't seen as much of a success could be a good enough reason for the former Champion to want to go back to doing that he does best.

The angle was an interesting storyline for a number of weeks, but without Rusev it's hard for the duo to push it forward and since there is no update regarding The Bulgarian Brute and his expiring WWE contract, it may not be good news for Lana in the future.

Lana herself has proved numerous times that she could be a fantastic addition to the main roster Women's Division, which she does work much better as a valet, she could decide to go back on a quest to become Women's Champion and insert herself into the Money in the Bank women's match which is set to take place in just over a month's time.

Perhaps a split would be the most appropriate course of action for the two stars so that they can both go in their own direction and focus on their wrestling careers once again. After all Meltzer, himself pointed out that the marriage was doomed from the start and without any continuation of the storyline, it could be worth dropping it completely.

This rumor was a main part of Sportskeeda's wrap up yesterday, where Tom Colohue's thoughts on the situation also added a little more context.