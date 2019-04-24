WWE Rumor: Current Champion may lose title and shift brands

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 4.12K // 24 Apr 2019, 01:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Smackdown to RAW?

What's the story?

Becky Lynch became the first woman to hold both the RAW as well as SmackDown Women's Championships when she defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match at Wrestlemania 35-- the first ever women's main event at WrestleMania.

While it was a great moment, not just for The Man but all her fans as well, being double Champion comes with its fair share of perils.

As the quote goes, with great power comes great responsibility, and it looks like a huge responsibility is heading Lynch's way at MITB.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch is currently pulling double duty and appearing on both RAW and SmackDown Live.

Calling herself Becky 2 Belts, Lynch is currently involved in a feud with Lacey Evans on RAW, and the two will square off against each other at MITB as Lacey Evans is now the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

The heart of the matter

Here is what WON stated on WWE's plans for Becky Lynch at MITB:

He stated that as of right now she’s got two matches on the pay-per-view. One for the RAW Women's Championship and the other for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

This indicates that Lynch will have to pull double duty at MITB and put both the Championships on the line.

Another interesting thing mentioned by Bryan Alvarez of WON (via Cagesideseats.com) regarding Lynch's future was that even though she is listed as a SmackDown Superstar, he will be drafted to RAW once she loses the Smackdown Women's Championship.

Advertisement

What's next?

It looks like WWE are not planning to unify the Women's Championship belts as many fans and pundits were speculating.

Do you think Becky Lynch should be moved to RAW? Tell us in the comments!

Also Read: Reason why Sasha Banks may not appear on WWE TV again