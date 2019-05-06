WWE Rumors: Daniel Bryan's mystery injury revealed?

What exactly happened to Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35?

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan has been out of action ever since losing the WWE title to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35, and while new rumors indicate that he is now cleared, it's still not exactly known why Bryan was pulled from events in the first place.

Of course, WWE has stayed mum on the subject, but it appears that more is now coming out about the injury to the former champion.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan suffered an unknown injury during his WWE championship match with Kofi Kingston and was subsequently pulled from live events. The news came only one year after he was cleared from a concussion injury, which has left fans worried that Bryan could have suffered a career-ending injury.

Interestingly enough, Bryan has reportedly been cleared to return to action and could show back up on the blue brand at any time. With that being said, fans have still been left in the dark in regards to what the injury was, how severe it was and why WWE kept it under wraps for so long, but new details have finally come out regarding the matter!

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer discussed Bryan's injury on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer radio show, but wasn't able to confirm whether the former champion was suffering from a concussion or not. He did however say that the company's protocol over the last couple of weeks with Bryan is in line with what the company would do in case of a concussion.

Whether that is actually true or not remains to be seen, but Meltzer also claims that the word going around backstage is that Bryan suffered some kind of concussion during the WrestleMania 35 match with Kingston. Fortunately for the WWE Universe, Bryan has finally been cleared to compete again and should be back on television soon.

What's next?

Reports indicate that Daniel Bryan could be back on SmackDown Live as early as next week, but no definite plans have been made as of yet. It's also not known whether Bryan will get another shot at the WWE title he lost at WrestleMania 35 or if he will transition into a new feud, but WWE is probably going to be extra cautious with Bryan going forward.