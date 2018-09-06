Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Has Daniel Bryan finally re-signed with WWE?

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
1.61K   //    06 Sep 2018, 17:53 IST

Has D
Daniel Bryan stated recently that he planned on re-signing with the WWE

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan and the WWE have been working on a new deal over the past few months. Bryan stated that he was more than likely going to re-sign with the company, but his lawyer had to go over the contract. Now it seems that the two parties have finally come to an agreement, as Daniel Bryan has reportedly signed a new deal.

In case you didn't know...

Since his in-ring return at WrestleMania 34, WWE has been attempting to sign the leader of the Yes Movement to a new deal. Bryan had supposedly tried to leave the company in the past when he wasn't cleared.

Since his return to the ring, fans and news sites have speculated that Bryan might be leaving the company to rejoin Ring of Honor or jump to New Japan Pro Wrestling. However, Bryan stated that it was more than likely he'd stay with the WWE for a handful of reasons, one being his wife Brie Bella and their daughter Birdie.

The heart of the matter

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Daniel Bryan had indeed signed a new contract with the WWE. According to Meltzer, the deal was signed a few days ago.

The WWE has yet to make the deal official, so for now, this should be taken as a rumor. However, considering Bryan's statements over the past few months, along with the WWE 2K19 story mode revolving around Bryan's career, it should come as no surprise that the former Smackdown Live General Manager is staying with the WWE.

What's next?

Daniel Bryan is currently advertised to team up with Brie Bella to face The Miz and Maryse at WWE Hell in a Cell on September 16. Bryan will also face off against The Miz in a #1 Contenders Match at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia on October 6. With Bryan reportedly sticking around, we could see the GOAT finally make his way towards the WWE Title picture soon.

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
