WWE Rumor: Interesting Championship rematch could take place at Royal Rumble

Rusev could be set to defend his United States Championship at The Royal Rumble

What's the story?

The Royal Rumble is now just weeks away and whilst two Championship matches have already been announced, there could be another one on the horizon.

In case you didn't know...

Rusev won the United States Championship on SmackDown Live last week as part of an episode that was pre-taped ahead of the festive season after weeks of pushing to be taken seriously on the blue brand.

Rusev has been a popular star with the WWE Universe all year and finally, he has something to show for all of his hard work alongside Aiden English and Lana throughout 2018, but this could be a short title reign for the Bulgarian Brute if Nakamura gets his wish at The Royal Rumble.

The heart of the matter

Rusev won the United States Championship last week when he was able to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown Live, but The Artist could be looking to cash in his rematch at The Royal Rumble on January 27th.

This week on SmackDown Live, Nakamura made it clear that he was coming for the United States Championship and Bryan Alvarez recently discussed the fact that the rematch for the title could take place at The Royal Rumble on The Wrestling Observer.

What's next?

The Royal Rumble takes place in just three weeks time and will see a number of WWE stars competing for the chance to main event WrestleMania. Rusev and Nakamura could be two stars who are put into the match as they pull double duty to be part of one of the biggest matches of the year.

Do you think Rusev will defend his United States Championship at The Royal Rumble? Have your say in the comments section below...

