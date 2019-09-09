WWE Rumor Killer: Real reason why Shane McMahon has been absent from television revealed

Shane McMahon is off of television right now, and the reason why is revealed

We reported earlier that Shane McMahon has been missing from SmackDown Live for the last few weeks, despite being in the middle of a high-profile feud with Kevin Owens, because Vince McMahon has been rewriting the show and has forgotten about it, as per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

However, it would appear that Dave Meltzer is actually completely wrong about Shane McMahon's absence from WWE television, as reports have surfaced online that this is not a case of Vince McMahon forgetting about his son, but rather a mundane case of the boss' son being unable to get away from jury duty.

Want some evidence? Well, social media user Mike Fish responded to reactions to Meltzer's recent report and revealed that a friend of his had actually met Shane McMahon during his jury duty, and revealed messages between him and his friend saying so.

He was in jury duty the last week my friend met him pic.twitter.com/0wWthpQXvv — Matt Fish (@fishapproved) September 8, 2019

The same person then went on to share a picture of his friend, who clearly works in a court room, with 'The Best in the World' himself, proving that Shane O'Mac has indeed been indisposed by his legal duty as a citizen to stand in a jury.

There's every chance that Shane McMahon will be returning to action soon enough and it's almost a guarantee that he'll be picking up where he left off with Kevin Owens and continue antagonising the Canadian.

It's unclear why Dave Meltzer suggested that WWE creative had nothing left for Shane McMahon and Vince McMahon had forgotten about him, but clearly that wasn't the case as the above evidence suggests.

Are you looking forward to seeing more of Shane McMahon's feud with Kevin Owens when he returns from jury service? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!