WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon has allegedly forgotten about Shane McMahon's storyline

Daniel Wood FOLLOW OFFICIAL Rumors 212 // 09 Sep 2019, 00:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shane McMahon costs Kevin Owen's the King of the Ring Tournament

Shane McMahon's recent run as 'The Best in the World' had cemented him as one of WWE's top heels seeing him clash with Roman Reigns, The Miz and, most recently, Kevin Owens during his reign of terror.

Read Also: 5 Current Long-term Feuds in WWE

McMahon went unpinned for most of this period of time only losing to Kevin Owens at SummerSlam in a match where Owens put his career on the line in order to earn the opportunity to get his hands on Shane O' Mac.

Owens pinned McMahon despite interference from Elias and Shane McMahon's nefarious cheating, and it seemed like the storyline would be over. However the next SmackDown Live saw Shane McMahon fining Owens for laying his hands on an official (Special Enforcer Elias) indicating there was more to come between the two.

Shane O'Mac would then act as Special Guest Enforcer for Owens' match against Elias in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament, costing the Canadian his chance to progress in the tournament. Many people expected this to begin a major blowup between the two, but suddenly Shane disappeared.

Read Also: Vince McMahon's extraordinary demand for Raw and SmackDown in MSG next week

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Radio has revealed, in conversation with Bryan Alvarez, that the reason why Owens and Shane McMahon's storyline has seemingly been dropped and Shane McMahon isn't anywhere to be seen is because Vince McMahon has 'forgotten' about it.

Advertisement

Meltzer: “The writers haven’t had anything for him.”

Alvarez: “Nothing for him? He was in the middle of a giant storyline with Kevin Owens. He vanished. How do you have nothing for him?”

Meltzer: “Vince is the guy that’s been writing the show and he’s forgotten about him.”

Alvarez: “He’s forgotten about his son?”

Meltzer: “He forgot about his son’s angle, yeah. He hasn’t been on.”

As you can see Meltzer is suggesting that this hot angle is yet another victim of multiple script rewrites leading to inconsistent storylines and things being dropped and simply disappearing, like the Anonymous Raw General Manager.

Do you think WWE should have dropped this storyline? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!