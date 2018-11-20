×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

4 Interesting WWE Rumors From This Week

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.87K   //    20 Nov 2018, 17:34 IST

Enter caption

Everyone loves a good rumor right? Something to talk about over a water cooler.

In WWE, everything moves so fast. Not just the superstars in the ring, but all the latest news and rumors that reach the public every single day.

Survivor Series proved to be a historic night for the company, with RAW dominating SmackDown Live, winning 6-0 in inter-promotional matches on the main card.

With the November tradition behind us, the Superstars of both brand look forward to TLC, the final pay per view of 2018.

Here are four rumors from wrestling from this week that you really need to know.

Note: Please remember that every rumor presented here are just that, rumors, just to have fun with. Whilst some may seem more likely than others, please take all of them with a grain of salt.

#4. WWE is fine with Rousey getting boos

Enter caption

At WWE Survivor Series, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took on Charlotte Flair, who was replacing an injured Becky Lynch.

Despite being a face, Rousey received notable boos from the Los Angeles crowd, clearly showing support for the blue brand's Queen.

According to the Wrestling Observer though, "nobody of importance" was upset with the crowd's booing the Hot Rod, as the company have in recent years cared less about cheers and boos, preferring to just have any loud reaction instead.

The same report by Dave Meltzer also states that the assault by Flair on Rousey with a Kendo stick was a deliberate attempt to get the controversial second-generation star over with the crowd, as according to Meltzer, the WWE "wanted three super over women when this was over."

Clearly it worked, as fans chanted 'Thank You Charlotte' at the former champion, treating her similarly to the Lass Kicker, who is rumored to be facing Rousey at WrestleMania 35.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Daniel Bryan AJ Styles Leisure Reading
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know
RELATED STORY
5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know about
RELATED STORY
5 rumors of the week the WWE Universe need to know about
RELATED STORY
8 WWE Rumours from this week that should come true
RELATED STORY
4 interesting things you can buy from WWE Shop
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: 5 Rumors from this week you need to know 
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why RAW did not invade SmackDown Live this week
RELATED STORY
12 WWE Rumors that should come true
RELATED STORY
4 Interesting Facts about Dean Ambrose
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers who could become the next WWE Champion
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us