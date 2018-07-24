WWE Rumor Mill: AJ Lee's status for Evolution possibly revealed

AJ Lee won't be stepping back between the ropes for Evolution

What's the story?

After the first ever all-women's pay-per-view was announced last night on Raw, there were question marks surrounding AJ Lee's involvement in the event and it isn't great news for fans of the former Divas Champion.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Lee was one of the most popular female wrestlers in the company when she first debuted and went on to carry the Women's Division throughout the Total Divas years, but opted to retire from the company back in 2015.

In the years that have followed, Lee has penned her own autobiography, and it was announced earlier this year that the book would now be turned into a TV series and Lee would be part of the process in order to ensure that her life story is told the way it should be.

The heart of the matter

Trish Stratus, Beth Phoenix, and Lita have already been confirmed for the event, but AJ Lee is someone who is busy outside of the company and confirmed in her autobiography that she was struggling with injury when she retired, and the discovery of permanent damage to her cervical spine was one of the catalysts for her retirement.

Joseph Peisech recently mentioned on the latest installment of the No Holds Barred podcast that he doesn't believe there are any plans for AJ Lee to make a return as one of the 50 stars who will be part of the historic show. (transcript via RingsideNews)

"No, AJ Lee will not be returning"

What's next?

The first ever all-women's pay-per-view entitled Evolution is set to take place live from The Nassau Collesium on October 28th, and although AJ Lee won't be part of the event, many women from the past, present and future of women's wrestling will be part of the show.

Would you have liked to see AJ Lee make her WWE return? Have your say in the comments.