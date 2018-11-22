WWE Rumor Mill: AJ Styles not to be featured going forward?

Is AJ Styles going to be off television for a while?

What's the story?

Ringsidenews.com is reporting via Mike Johnson's PWInsider Elite radio that AJ Styles will not be as featured on SmackDown Live going forward.

He did lose the WWE Championship to Daniel Bryan on the go-home episode of SmackDown Live before Survivor Series.

What's the reason behind the minor demotion of' the Champ Who Runs the Camp'?

In case you didn't know...

Styles defeated Jinder Mahal last December on a SmackDown Live show in Manchester England. During his second reign with the WWE Championship, Styles defended against Mahal, Rusev, Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan.

On the last SmackDown Live before Survivor Series, Bryan pilfered the title off of Styles' shoulders after a low blow not seen by the referee.

With the loss, Styles' reign of 371 days ended. It was tied with the eighth-longest in WWE history with 'Macho Man' Randy Savage's title reign in 1988-1989.

Since the title loss, Styles was not at Survivor Series nor at this week's SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

AJ Styles' current WWE contract expires next April. Johnson's interview noted that Styles and WWE had been negotiating on a new contract, but Styles would be less featured going forward until a new deal is made.

Styles wants a reduced schedule, having carried the SmackDown Live brand since the brand split and during his recent title reign.

Johnson also had some other interesting insights:

“AJ’s deal is up in April and traditionally when someone’s deal is coming due they’re not really featured in a major way in a pay-per-view. Although there are exceptions to that. Jeff Hardy being against CM Punk a few years ago and things of that nature and Punk against John Cena where Punk could have left. So there are exceptions to the rule, it’s not a hard-rule.”

“But one would think WWE will start to downplay him a little bit if they don’t lock him into a longer-term deal. Those discussions are on-going now so we’ll see what happens.”

With Styles currently amidst contract negotiations, the idea was to take the title off of him at some point in the near future.

Fightful.com also had some other interesting information regarding the reasons behind Styles dropping the title, saying he's hoping to secure a contract that allows him the appearances similar to how Randy Orton's new deals have worked out.

Styles is looking for a reduced schedule that allows him to spend more time with his family. The report from Fightful.com also said it was Styles' idea to drop the title to Bryan.

What's next?

With Styles no longer as WWE Champion and Bryan now technically a heel, SmackDown Live is lacking in main-event babyfaces.

Rey Mysterio and Jeff Hardy are probably considered the next ones in line, but they're best days are behind them. They're better suited putting over some younger talents and helping to step up against top heels (Bryan, Orton, Nakamura) when needed.

Will Rusev or the Miz get pushes to face Bryan now that Styles is likely out of the picture after his upcoming rematch?

Styles was so important to the brand because of his fantastic in-ring ability, likability and the fact that he could be heel or face.

He was cheered nonetheless, but he has been the MVP of Smackdown since the brand split.

He and WWE should be able to nail down a new deal because both are better with each other.

He wants to spend more time with his family and if Randy Orton is allowed the freedoms he has in his contracts, then someone like Styles should certainly as well.