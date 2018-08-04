WWE Rumor Mill: Aleister Black injured, potentially unable to compete at TakeOver

Aleister Black has suffered a setback

What's the story?

Aleister Black has undergone surgery following a groin injury suffered at a live event, Pro Wrestling Sheet has reported.

Black is scheduled to compete at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn and challenge for the NXT Championship, but his status for the event now appears to be up in the air.

In case you didn't know...

At NXT TakeOver: Chicago, Aleister Black successfully defended the NXT Championship against Lars Sullivan, with Tommaso Ciampa winning the final match of the night when he defeated arch-rival Johnny Gargano in a Street Fight. Following Ciampa’s massive win, he was awarded a shot at Black's NXT Championship.

On a recent episode of NXT, Tommaso Ciampa challenged Aleister Black for the NXT Championship and won the gold, but not without some inadvertent help. Johnny Gargano ran to the ring with the referee down, delivered a superkick to Ciampa then hit Black with the belt - only for Ciampa to get back to his feet, take advantage by throwing Gargano out of the ring and hitting Angel's Wing on the Champion to steal the win and the gold!

A match was then set for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn for the NXT Championship - Tommaso Ciampa vs Aleister Black vs Johnny Gargano.

The heart of the matter

Aleister Black has recently undergone surgery after injuring his groin at a live event, Pro Wrestling Sheet has confirmed, and it’s possible he could be pulled from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.

The Wrestling Observer first reported on the injury, confirming it occurred at a live event in Las Vegas over the weekend and describing the situation as “quite serious”, with Pro Wrestling Sheet confirming the former NXT Champion has now gone under the knife.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that his sources have confirmed that Black underwent surgery this week to repair the torn groin, adding that he’s definitely not confirmed at this point for TakeOver: Brooklyn on August 18th with the injury usually requiring a minimum of three weeks' recovery time.

WWE has yet to confirm the injury.

What's next?

Aleister Black is scheduled to take on Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano for the NXT Championship on August 18th - the night before SummerSlam.

Many people, including myself, believe Black may be nearing a call-up to the main roster after SummerSlam - particularly if he were to lose the match at TakeOver. It'll be very interesting to see what happens from here!

