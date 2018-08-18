WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Matt Hardy's rumoured retirement

Matt Hardy's future has been up in the air as of late

What’s the story?

Well, this week has been rife with rumours around the future of a certain Matt Hardy with the Woken Warrior posting some enigmatic social media messages hinting at retirement after the confirmation of an injury whereby Hardy's spine and pelvis have fused.

PWInsider have today reported that, while Matt Hardy's retirement is not imminent, the former RAW Tag Team Champion will be taking a prolonged period away from the ring.

In case you didn’t know…

Just this week, WWE legend Matt Hardy addressed the speculation regarding his injury - confirming that his back and pelvis are fusing together as a result of the veteran's years of in-ring competition.

Hardy first hinted that his tag team with Bray Wyatt was done in a post that led the WWE Universe to speculate on his future before a series of poignant posts followed.

Thank you for everything, my COMPEER.. I shall miss you, @WWEBrayWyatt. pic.twitter.com/RYk8E6HCRe — Matthew Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 14, 2018

There have also been rumours that Hardy may be learning the ropes backstage currently and could very well transition into a producer role - something that would be a no-brainer with Hardy's in-ring experience coupled with the creative streak that saw the "Broken" character birthed.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider reported today that, with regards to the speculation surrounding Matt Hardy's social media posts and rumours of retirement, that , "while that is not 100% confirmed, he will be taking an extended period of time off from performing in the ring."

The report also confirmed that Hardy will undergo extensive physical therapy close to home in North Carolina, but the reports of Hardy shadowing producers with a view to a backstage role have only been furthered by the Woken Warrior's confirmation that he'll be at SummerSlam as an observer.

What’s next?

It may be a long time before we see Matt Hardy back on television in any capacity, but "Matt Hardy Brand" is no stranger to social media, so we're sure we haven't seen or heard the last of this one.

Sportskeeda wishes Matt Hardy all the best on his recovery.

What would you like to see Matt Hardy do upon his return to WWE if he can return to the ring? Or do you think The Woken One could work on TV in a non-physical role? Let us know in the comments.