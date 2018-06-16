WWE Rumor Mill: Authors of Pain to return to action soon?

When will we see these monsters back in action?

Shiven Sachdeva ANALYST News 16 Jun 2018, 18:06 IST

Authors of Pain

What's the story?

As per a report from Pro Wrestling (Via Cagesideseats.com), the main reason why the Authors of Pain haven't been used on RAW for the past couple of weeks is due to a visa issue which has now apparently been worked out.

In case you didn't know...

The team of Akem and Rezar, collectively known as Authors of Pain were one of the most dominant teams in NXT history. Being led by Paul Ellering while on the yellow brand, the former NXT Tag Team Champions had made their main roster debut on RAW after WrestleMania 34.

Much to everyone's surprise, however, the team hasn't been used much on RAW and has been kept off television for the last few weeks.

It was earlier being speculated that the reason the two behemoths have been kept off TV is because there was no creative direction for them. However, with the new report, it seems that the reason was something entirely different.

The heart of the matter

With the visa issue reportedly being worked out it is possible that we will see the two powerhouse performers back in action sooner rather than later.

The RAW Tag Team Division is not all that great as of now and could certainly use a formidable team to take charge of the staggering division.

What's next?

Currently, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas are the number one contenders for Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt's RAW Tag Team Championships and it is possible that this is just a gateway feud to occupy the Tag Team Champions before The Authors of Pain make their return and win the Tag Team Gold.

