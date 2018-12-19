WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage news on Daniel Bryan's injury scare on SmackDown

There were rumours floating around that Daniel Bryan had suffered an injury or at least an injury scare on SmackDown Live in the main event. Fightful.com has now given more details to Mustafa Ali's reaction and the general backstage concern.

Daniel Bryan teamed with Andrade 'Cien' Almas to take on AJ Styles and the newest member of the SmackDown Live roster - Mustafa Ali.

Ali and Bryan had a match last week where Bryan one, but this week, Ali got a measure of revenge. He pinned the WWE Champion clean with a 054 splash. However, things may not have gone as expected.

Ali reportedly landed awkwardly on Bryan, potentially injuring him in the process.

According to Fightful.com (by way of Ringside News), Mustafa Ali was heard apologizing to Daniel Bryan after the 054 splash. He reportedly apologized even more backstage, and Daniel Bryan was adamant about the fact that he was ok.

People backstage reportedly feared the worst, but it turned out to be an injury scare, as Bryan participated in the tapings for next week's SmackDown Live. (No spoilers)

It's very likely that Bryan was sent to the doctor right away. It's rumored that his current status with WWE involves him going to the doctor for a check-up after every match he participates in. They may have taken even more precautions in this case, but all in all, things seem to be fine.

He had a big injury scare against Brock Lesnar when he was suplexed seemingly on the head. Even Paul Heyman gasped in shock, but ultimately, that too turned out to be fine as he not only completed the match but gave Lesnar his best match in a year.

Daniel Bryan doesn't have a new WWE title challenger yet, but if the latest SmackDown is any indication, it seems like Styles might be in the title picture for a bit longer.

