Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Big update on Daniel Bryan's next feud

This is the moment fans have been waiting for!

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News 16 Jun 2018, 11:34 IST
1.66K

We could soon be in for the feud of the year!
We could soon be in for the feud of the year!

What's the story?

Ever since The Miz cut a promo in the face of Daniel Bryan on Talking Smack, fans have wanted the two men to come to blows. Finally, Daniel Bryan is medically cleared and in the same brand as The Miz, and the feud can finally happen!

According to Cageside Seats, the feud between Daniel Bryan and The Miz should transpire very soon indeed. This is further reinforced by advertising.

In case you didn't know...

Not long ago, Daniel Bryan had to retire because of injuries he had sustained during the course of his career. To keep him close to the business and capitalize on his fan-following, Daniel Bryan was made the General Manager of SmackDown Live.

During an episode of Talking Smack, The Miz lost it and cut a very passionate promo in Daniel Bryan's face. It became the talking point of the wrestling community and went viral in almost no time. Sadly, Bryan wasn't medically cleared to compete back then.

The heart of the matter

Daniel Bryan is in a rather lacklustre feud with Big Cass right now. When the feud gets done, the expectation is for him to take on The Miz in the months that do follow. This is a long-awaited feud and one that should get fans quite excited. There is a ready-made backstory already.

It remains to be seen if The Miz will indeed become Mr Money in the Bank this weekend and if that changes the dynamic of this feud.

What's next?

The Miz will be one of the eight men competing for the Money in the Bank briefcase this weekend. Daniel Bryan takes on Big Cass in a singles match. Money in the Bank should be an interesting pay-per-view, quite honestly.

How excited are you about the Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz feud? Sound off in the comments below!


WWE SmackDown Daniel Bryan The Miz
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Daniel Bryan's status...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Major update on Daniel Bryan's...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor mill: Daniel Bryan's and AJ Styles'...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Daniel Bryan has not signed a new contract
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Daniel Bryan now heavy favorite to main...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Shane McMahon to return as early...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible spoiler on Daniel...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Date when Daniel Bryan could...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Daniel Bryan reveals when his WWE contract...
RELATED STORY
From The Rumor Mill: Update on when Daniel Bryan's WWE...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us