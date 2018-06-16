WWE Rumor Mill: Big update on Daniel Bryan's next feud

This is the moment fans have been waiting for!

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST News 16 Jun 2018, 11:34 IST 1.66K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

We could soon be in for the feud of the year!

What's the story?

Ever since The Miz cut a promo in the face of Daniel Bryan on Talking Smack, fans have wanted the two men to come to blows. Finally, Daniel Bryan is medically cleared and in the same brand as The Miz, and the feud can finally happen!

According to Cageside Seats, the feud between Daniel Bryan and The Miz should transpire very soon indeed. This is further reinforced by advertising.

In case you didn't know...

Not long ago, Daniel Bryan had to retire because of injuries he had sustained during the course of his career. To keep him close to the business and capitalize on his fan-following, Daniel Bryan was made the General Manager of SmackDown Live.

During an episode of Talking Smack, The Miz lost it and cut a very passionate promo in Daniel Bryan's face. It became the talking point of the wrestling community and went viral in almost no time. Sadly, Bryan wasn't medically cleared to compete back then.

The heart of the matter

Daniel Bryan is in a rather lacklustre feud with Big Cass right now. When the feud gets done, the expectation is for him to take on The Miz in the months that do follow. This is a long-awaited feud and one that should get fans quite excited. There is a ready-made backstory already.

It remains to be seen if The Miz will indeed become Mr Money in the Bank this weekend and if that changes the dynamic of this feud.

What's next?

The Miz will be one of the eight men competing for the Money in the Bank briefcase this weekend. Daniel Bryan takes on Big Cass in a singles match. Money in the Bank should be an interesting pay-per-view, quite honestly.

How excited are you about the Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz feud? Sound off in the comments below!