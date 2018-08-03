WWE Rumor Mill: Big update on Dean Ambrose's return date

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Rumors 1.77K // 03 Aug 2018, 11:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Lunatic Fringe could make a comeback soon

What's the story?

Fans have longed for a return from Dean Ambrose for a long time now. According to Cageside Seats, Dean Ambrose is expected to return from injury shortly following SummerSlam 2018.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

No further details have been provided. However, other rumours indicate that he will return on RAW and not SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose was part of the ill-fated Shield reunion last year, which had to be stalled because of a triceps injury that Dean Ambrose suffered. During this run, The Shield and The New Day put on a fantastic match at Survivor Series 2017.

Ambrose's injury reportedly put him out of action for nine months. Not long ago, he was spotted at the WWE Performance Center, presumably rehabbing his unfortunate injury. According to reports, Ambrose and Rollins will pick up right where the two left off.

The heart of the matter

It doesn't seem likely that Ambrose will be returning before SummerSlam, despite the wishes of many fans. The rumour indicates that he will be an integral component of WWE's post-summer plans as a babyface before his long-awaited heel turn finally happens.

With Brock Lesnar seemingly leaving the company after SummerSlam 2018 is done, Dean Ambrose will add some much-needed star power to the red brand. One wonders if WWE will even revive the Shield storyline since the three men never really got a full-fledged run. Fans have also been clamouring for a heel turn from Ambrose for a while, so that could be on the cards upon his return to RAW.

What's next?

While it is always a possibility, I doubt we will see Dean Ambrose at SummerSlam this year. He will only reappear when SummerSlam is over with. Imagine the pop he will get from the WWE Universe.

Are you excited about Dean Ambrose's return? Let us know in the comments below.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com