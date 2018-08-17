WWE Rumor Mill: Big update on Dean Ambrose's WWE future

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 1.01K // 17 Aug 2018, 11:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Interesting things may be in store for the Lunatic Fringe soon

What's the story?

This is only a rumour, but it's a predominant one doing the rounds right now. According to Cageside Seats and the general buzz in the internet wrestling community, Dean Ambrose is slated to turn heel soon.

It is unknown at this point whether he will turn heel on Seth Rollins or not. But expect Ambrose to tap into his dark side very soon.

In case you didn't know...

One of the stipulations in the contract that Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins signed this past week said that each man would have someone in his corner. The world rejoiced as Dean Ambrose was revealed to be Seth Rollins' corner man on RAW.

Ambrose will look to even the odds for Rollins, as Ziggler will have McIntyre in his corner. Ziggler and Rollins will battle it out for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. This is one of the hottest rivalries on RAW, at this moment.

The heart of the matter

While Seth Rollins has been a heel during his time in the main roster, Dean Ambrose has never received this opportunity thus far. Yes, he was a heel during his time in The Shield but never as a solo performer.

If Ambrose turns heel on Rollins, it will be just as shocking as Rollins betraying his brothers when he broke up The Shield during its first run. One wonders however, if Ambrose will align himself with The Authority or if indeed, he will transition his lunatic persona into the dark side. The possibilities are very many for this crazy individual.

What's next?

Expect to see Dean Ambrose in Seth Rollins' corner at SummerSlam, this weekend. Can Ambrose help Rollins recapture the Intercontinental Championship? Join us live and find out, readers!

How do you think Dean Ambrose should be booked? Let us know in the comments.